Discussing Ukraine Settlement Without Discussing European Security Impossible - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Discussing the Ukrainian settlement without discussing European security in a broader context is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin]said yesterday, 'peace will not be established on its own.' In order for peace to be established, joint efforts are needed on opposite tracks. And this is exactly what we are talking about, that it is also impossible to discuss the issues of the Ukrainian settlement without talking about European security in a broader context," Peskov told reporters.Other statements by Peskov:
Discussing Ukraine Settlement Without Discussing European Security Impossible - Kremlin

10:21 GMT 16.01.2026
The Moscow Kremlin
The Moscow Kremlin
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Discussing the Ukrainian settlement without discussing European security in a broader context is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
"As the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin]said yesterday, 'peace will not be established on its own.' In order for peace to be established, joint efforts are needed on opposite tracks. And this is exactly what we are talking about, that it is also impossible to discuss the issues of the Ukrainian settlement without talking about European security in a broader context," Peskov told reporters.
Other statements by Peskov:
Discussing the Ukrainian settlement without addressing European security in a broader context is impossible
Peace will not come on its own; joint efforts on parallel tracks are needed
Dialogue is ongoing between Russia and the US, but there is no such dialogue with Europe
Moscow is interested in the visit of Witkoff and Kushner and is awaiting it, but the date has not yet been determined
