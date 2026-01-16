https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/discussing-ukraine-settlement-without-discussing-european-security-impossible---kremlin-1123471377.html

Discussing Ukraine Settlement Without Discussing European Security Impossible - Kremlin

Discussing the Ukrainian settlement without discussing European security in a broader context is impossible, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"As the president [of Russia Vladimir Putin]said yesterday, 'peace will not be established on its own.' In order for peace to be established, joint efforts are needed on opposite tracks. And this is exactly what we are talking about, that it is also impossible to discuss the issues of the Ukrainian settlement without talking about European security in a broader context," Peskov told reporters.Other statements by Peskov:

