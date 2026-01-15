https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/russia-agrees-with-trumps-statement-on-zelensky-delaying-ukraine-conflict-resolution--kremlin-1123465707.html
Kremlin Endorses Trump’s Criticism of Zelensky Delaying Ukraine Conflict Resolution
The Kremlin agreed with US President Donald Trump's statement that Vladimir Zelensky is delaying the resolution process in Ukraine, according to Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"You can agree with this. It is indeed the case," Peskov said, responding to a reporter's question about Trump's statement.Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to a settlement in Ukraine, and Moscow's position is well known to both Washington and Kiev, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted.On Thursday, the White House told the media that Moscow is ready to strike a deal, but pointed to Zelensky as the one to blame for the delay in resolving the conflict.Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
10:19 GMT 15.01.2026 (Updated: 11:04 GMT 15.01.2026)
The Kremlin concurs with US President Donald Trump's statement that Zelensky is delaying the settlement process in Ukraine, according to spokesman Dmitry Peskov.
"You can agree with this. It is indeed the case," Peskov said, responding to a reporter's question about Trump's statement.
Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to a settlement in Ukraine, and Moscow's position is well known to both Washington and Kiev, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted.
"President Putin and the Russian side are maintaining their openness. The Russian side's position is well known to both American negotiators and President Trump. It is well known to Kiev and to the leadership of the Kiev regime. This position is consistent," Peskov told reporters.
On Thursday, the White House told the media that Moscow is ready to strike a deal, but pointed to Zelensky as the one to blame for the delay in resolving the conflict.
Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:
Ukraine faces a deteriorating situation daily, and it is time for Zelensky to make a decision
Putin will address new foreign ambassadors, focusing on key foreign policy topics
Russia considers it necessary and vital to continue dialogue with the United States
Communication channels between Russian and US negotiators remain operational, with talks continuing
It is crucial that Russia presents its views to the United States regarding the ongoing discussions on Ukraine
The Kremlin does not confirm reports that Russia would accept a peacekeeping contingent in Ukraine, even with Chinese and Global South participation