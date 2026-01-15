https://sputnikglobe.com/20260115/russia-agrees-with-trumps-statement-on-zelensky-delaying-ukraine-conflict-resolution--kremlin-1123465707.html

Kremlin Endorses Trump’s Criticism of Zelensky Delaying Ukraine Conflict Resolution

The Kremlin agreed with US President Donald Trump's statement that Vladimir Zelensky is delaying the resolution process in Ukraine, according to Russian President's spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"You can agree with this. It is indeed the case," Peskov said, responding to a reporter's question about Trump's statement.Russian President Vladimir Putin remains open to a settlement in Ukraine, and Moscow's position is well known to both Washington and Kiev, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov noted.On Thursday, the White House told the media that Moscow is ready to strike a deal, but pointed to Zelensky as the one to blame for the delay in resolving the conflict.Other statements by Dmitry Peskov:

