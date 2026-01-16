https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/lavrov-discusses-iran-escalation-with-omani-foreign-minister-1123472662.html
Lavrov Discusses Iran Escalation With Omani Foreign Minister
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to discuss the escalation around Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"On January 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman. During the conversation, the main focus was on the artificially escalated serious tension around Iran, which is fraught with escalating into a large-scale regional conflict. The foreign ministers noted the importance of preventing the implementation of such a negative scenario," the statement said. The ministers also pointed out the need to stop any interference in the affairs of sovereign states, the stateemnt read.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi to discuss the escalation around Iran, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.
"On January 16, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman. During the conversation, the main focus was on the artificially escalated serious tension around Iran, which is fraught with escalating into a large-scale regional conflict. The foreign ministers noted the importance of preventing the implementation of such a negative scenario," the statement said.
The ministers also pointed out the need to stop any interference in the affairs of sovereign states, the stateemnt read.
"When discussing the situation in Yemen, Sergey Lavrov and B. Al Busaidi spoke in favor of intensifying collective efforts in the interests of creating favorable conditions for launching a broad inter-Yemeni dialogue under the auspices of the United Nations with the participation of interested countries in the region," the ministry said.
The ministers also discussed some practical issues of further development of the multifaceted Russian-Omani relations, the statement read.