SCO Opposes Interference in Iran's Internal Affairs

SCO Opposes Interference in Iran's Internal Affairs

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said on Friday that it opposes interference in Iran's internal affairs.

"The SCO opposes interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the organization said in a statement. The SCO also called for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Iran, the statement read.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, and dialogue partner states are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka.

