https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/sco-opposes-interference-in-irans-internal-affairs-1123471900.html
SCO Opposes Interference in Iran's Internal Affairs
SCO Opposes Interference in Iran's Internal Affairs
Sputnik International
The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said on Friday that it opposes interference in Iran's internal affairs.
2026-01-16T13:18+0000
2026-01-16T13:18+0000
2026-01-16T13:18+0000
world
iran
shanghai cooperation organisation (sco)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875147_0:127:3187:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_334226ac057babe900433d3c44e419ae.jpg
"The SCO opposes interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the organization said in a statement. The SCO also called for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Iran, the statement read.The Shanghai Cooperation Organization includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, and dialogue partner states are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260109/irans-security-council-accuses-us-israel-of-orchestrating-unrest-in-country-1123444129.html
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/09/10/1100875147_229:0:2958:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_951a7bf7053e2961ab4e070d83eb3b62.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
iran, sco, shanghai cooperation organisation, internal affairs, interference, settlement
iran, sco, shanghai cooperation organisation, internal affairs, interference, settlement
SCO Opposes Interference in Iran's Internal Affairs
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) said on Friday that it opposes interference in Iran's internal affairs.
"The SCO opposes interference in the internal affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the organization said in a statement.
The SCO also called for a peaceful settlement of the situation in Iran, the statement read.
Protests in Iran began in late December 2025 due to a sharp fluctuation in the exchange rate and its impact on wholesale and retail prices. Later, protest actions in a number of Iranian cities escalated into clashes with the police and riots. Casualties have been reported among both security forces and protest participants.
The Shanghai Cooperation Organization includes India, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan. Belarus officially joined the organization at the Astana summit on July 4, 2024. Observer countries are Afghanistan and Mongolia, and dialogue partner states are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Bahrain, Egypt, Cambodia, Qatar, Kuwait, Maldives, Myanmar, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye and Sri Lanka.