Putin, Pezeshkian Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Russia-Iran Partnership - Kremlin
Russia is providing assistance not only to Iran but also to the entire Middle East, making efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation.The presidents also confirmed their commitment to implementing joint economic projects in various areas, the Kremlin added.Moscow and Tehran advocate for a swift deescalation of tensions around Iran and for resolving problems through diplomacy, the statement added.
Putin, Pezeshkian Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Russia-Iran Partnership - Kremlin

10:15 GMT 16.01.2026 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 16.01.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation.
"The mutual commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership was confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The presidents also confirmed their commitment to implementing joint economic projects in various areas, the Kremlin added.
"During the telephone conversation, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian informed President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin of the Iranian leadership's active efforts to normalize the situation in the country," the statement read.
Moscow and Tehran advocate for a swift deescalation of tensions around Iran and for resolving problems through diplomacy, the statement added.
