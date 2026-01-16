https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/putin-holds-phone-call-with-president-of-iran-1123471255.html

Putin, Pezeshkian Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Russia-Iran Partnership - Kremlin

Russia is providing assistance not only to Iran but also to the entire Middle East, making efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation.The presidents also confirmed their commitment to implementing joint economic projects in various areas, the Kremlin added.Moscow and Tehran advocate for a swift deescalation of tensions around Iran and for resolving problems through diplomacy, the statement added.

