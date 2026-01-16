https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/putin-holds-phone-call-with-president-of-iran-1123471255.html
Putin, Pezeshkian Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Russia-Iran Partnership - Kremlin
Putin, Pezeshkian Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Russia-Iran Partnership - Kremlin
Sputnik International
Russia is providing assistance not only to Iran but also to the entire Middle East, making efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
2026-01-16T10:15+0000
2026-01-16T10:15+0000
2026-01-16T11:34+0000
world
russia
dmitry peskov
iran
vladimir putin
masoud pezeshkian
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123283234_0:0:2953:1662_1920x0_80_0_0_3c3434438ff8b45d90c3921c95a73b78.jpg
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation.The presidents also confirmed their commitment to implementing joint economic projects in various areas, the Kremlin added.Moscow and Tehran advocate for a swift deescalation of tensions around Iran and for resolving problems through diplomacy, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/putin-netanyahu-discuss-middle-east-iran-during-phone-talks---kremlin-1123470935.html
russia
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/0c/1123283234_83:0:2812:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_05eb34d1292b3c33e967846cfe027f59.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
putin, russia, iran, peskov, pezeshkian
putin, russia, iran, peskov, pezeshkian
Putin, Pezeshkian Confirm Commitment to Strengthening Russia-Iran Partnership - Kremlin
10:15 GMT 16.01.2026 (Updated: 11:34 GMT 16.01.2026)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership, the Kremlin said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin and Pezeshkian held a telephone conversation.
"The mutual commitment to further strengthening the Russian-Iranian strategic partnership was confirmed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The presidents also confirmed their commitment to implementing joint economic projects in various areas, the Kremlin added.
"During the telephone conversation, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian informed President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin of the Iranian leadership's active efforts to normalize the situation in the country," the statement read.
Moscow and Tehran advocate for a swift deescalation of tensions around Iran and for resolving problems through diplomacy, the statement added.