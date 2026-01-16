https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/putin-netanyahu-discuss-middle-east-iran-during-phone-talks---kremlin-1123470935.html
Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Middle East, Iran During Phone Talks - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and the situation around Iran were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin has also outlined to Netanyahu fundamental approaches in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic steps for stability in the Middle East, the statement read.