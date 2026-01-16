International
Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Middle East, Iran During Phone Talks - Kremlin
Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Middle East, Iran During Phone Talks - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and the situation around Iran were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin has also outlined to Netanyahu fundamental approaches in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic steps for stability in the Middle East, the statement read.
Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Middle East, Iran During Phone Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and the situation around Iran were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Putin has also outlined to Netanyahu fundamental approaches in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic steps for stability in the Middle East, the statement read.
This photo released by the Israeli military on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, shows ground operations inside the Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
World
Israel Plans New Offensive in Gaza in March - Reports
11 January, 03:41 GMT
