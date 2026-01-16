https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/putin-netanyahu-discuss-middle-east-iran-during-phone-talks---kremlin-1123470935.html

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Middle East, Iran During Phone Talks - Kremlin

Putin, Netanyahu Discuss Middle East, Iran During Phone Talks - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have discussed the situation in the Middle East and Iran during a phone conversation, the Kremlin said on Friday.

2026-01-16T09:44+0000

2026-01-16T09:44+0000

2026-01-16T09:44+0000

world

benjamin netanyahu

vladimir putin

russia

kremlin

israel

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107082/63/1070826360_0:0:4896:2754_1920x0_80_0_0_76af3ae8e20f088c3d0d48c37a528cd5.jpg

"Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The situation in the Middle East and the situation around Iran were discussed," the Kremlin said in a statement. Putin has also outlined to Netanyahu fundamental approaches in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic steps for stability in the Middle East, the statement read.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/israel-plans-new-offensive-in-gaza-in-march---reports-1123447855.html

russia

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

putin, netanyahu, kremlin, middle east, call, conversation, russia, israel