Сulprit Behind the Nord Stream Explosions Well Known - Kremlin
Сulprit Behind the Nord Stream Explosions Well Known - Kremlin
Sputnik International
It is well known who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, Germany's Supreme Court ruled to keep Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, a suspect in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing, under arrest. The court believes that it highly probable that Kuznetsov and arrested in Italy and extradited to Germany, committed sabotage on the pipeline at the behest of a foreign state. The time has long come to show unequivocally who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions and to determine the responsibility for blast, Peskov concluded.For more details on the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, read HERE
Сulprit Behind the Nord Stream Explosions Well Known - Kremlin

10:52 GMT 16.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is well known who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, Germany's Supreme Court ruled to keep Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, a suspect in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing, under arrest. The court believes that it highly probable that Kuznetsov and arrested in Italy and extradited to Germany, committed sabotage on the pipeline at the behest of a foreign state.
"It is already well known who this is," Peskov said, answering a question about the ruling of the Supreme Court of Germany on the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines.
The time has long come to show unequivocally who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions and to determine the responsibility for blast, Peskov concluded.
For more details on the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, read HERE
