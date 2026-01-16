https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/sulprit-behind-the-nord-stream-explosions-well-known---kremlin-1123471628.html
Сulprit Behind the Nord Stream Explosions Well Known - Kremlin
Сulprit Behind the Nord Stream Explosions Well Known - Kremlin
Sputnik International
It is well known who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
2026-01-16T10:52+0000
2026-01-16T10:52+0000
2026-01-16T10:52+0000
world
dmitry peskov
kremlin
nord stream
germany
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_0:248:2633:1729_1920x0_80_0_0_9f27d1c0a0b8c023d2b9ee95267c5224.jpg
On Thursday, Germany's Supreme Court ruled to keep Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, a suspect in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing, under arrest. The court believes that it highly probable that Kuznetsov and arrested in Italy and extradited to Germany, committed sabotage on the pipeline at the behest of a foreign state. The time has long come to show unequivocally who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions and to determine the responsibility for blast, Peskov concluded.For more details on the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, read HERE
germany
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/10/1096363672_78:0:2397:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_144ed48e9ee68c84bbd02dfa9d7d814c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
kremlin, peskov, nord stream, explosion, 2022, ukraine, germany, supreme court
kremlin, peskov, nord stream, explosion, 2022, ukraine, germany, supreme court
Сulprit Behind the Nord Stream Explosions Well Known - Kremlin
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is well known who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.
On Thursday, Germany's Supreme Court ruled to keep Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, a suspect in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing, under arrest. The court believes that it highly probable that Kuznetsov and arrested in Italy and extradited to Germany, committed sabotage on the pipeline at the behest of a foreign state.
"It is already well known who this is," Peskov said, answering a question about the ruling of the Supreme Court of Germany on the explosions of the Nord Stream pipelines.
The time has long come to show unequivocally who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions and to determine the responsibility for blast, Peskov concluded.
For more details on the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, read HERE