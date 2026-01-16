https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/sulprit-behind-the-nord-stream-explosions-well-known---kremlin-1123471628.html

It is well known who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

On Thursday, Germany's Supreme Court ruled to keep Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov, a suspect in the 2022 Nord Stream gas pipeline bombing, under arrest. The court believes that it highly probable that Kuznetsov and arrested in Italy and extradited to Germany, committed sabotage on the pipeline at the behest of a foreign state. The time has long come to show unequivocally who is to blame for the Nord Stream explosions and to determine the responsibility for blast, Peskov concluded.For more details on the Nord Stream terrorist attacks, read HERE

