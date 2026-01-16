https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/trump-supports-new-palestinian-technocratic-government-in-gaza-1123468896.html
Trump Supports New Palestinian Technocratic Government in Gaza
US President Donald Trump expressed support for the newly formed Palestinian technocratic government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.
"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday. He also confirmed the transition to the next phase of the Gaza peace plan. On Wednesday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes the establishment of a transitional technocratic government, the disarmament of Hamas, and the transition from a ceasefire to reconstruction in the region. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced in a joint statement the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.
