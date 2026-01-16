International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/trump-supports-new-palestinian-technocratic-government-in-gaza-1123468896.html
Trump Supports New Palestinian Technocratic Government in Gaza
Trump Supports New Palestinian Technocratic Government in Gaza
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump expressed support for the newly formed Palestinian technocratic government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.
2026-01-16T05:00+0000
2026-01-16T05:00+0000
world
donald trump
steve witkoff
palestine
hamas
middle east
palestine-israel conflict
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
genocide
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/10/1123468739_0:0:2743:1543_1920x0_80_0_0_81d14fe225aa2676a6526d6a6daac0ad.jpg
"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday. He also confirmed the transition to the next phase of the Gaza peace plan. On Wednesday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes the establishment of a transitional technocratic government, the disarmament of Hamas, and the transition from a ceasefire to reconstruction in the region. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced in a joint statement the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/trump-to-meet-netanyahu-over-phase-2-of-fragile-gaza-ceasefire-1123381475.html
palestine
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/10/1123468739_234:0:2671:1828_1920x0_80_0_0_a544f533a7246c3f41ccccdadca65097.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump gaza, trump-gaza, gaza genocide, gaza resort, palestine, free palestin, gaza war, israeli genocide, genocidal war
trump gaza, trump-gaza, gaza genocide, gaza resort, palestine, free palestin, gaza war, israeli genocide, genocidal war

Trump Supports New Palestinian Technocratic Government in Gaza

05:00 GMT 16.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonPresident Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2026
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump expressed support for the newly formed Palestinian technocratic government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.
"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday.
He also confirmed the transition to the next phase of the Gaza peace plan.
On Wednesday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes the establishment of a transitional technocratic government, the disarmament of Hamas, and the transition from a ceasefire to reconstruction in the region. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced in a joint statement the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.
President Donald Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2025
World
Trump to Meet Netanyahu Over Phase 2 of Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
29 December 2025, 08:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала