https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/trump-supports-new-palestinian-technocratic-government-in-gaza-1123468896.html

Trump Supports New Palestinian Technocratic Government in Gaza

Trump Supports New Palestinian Technocratic Government in Gaza

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump expressed support for the newly formed Palestinian technocratic government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza.

2026-01-16T05:00+0000

2026-01-16T05:00+0000

2026-01-16T05:00+0000

world

donald trump

steve witkoff

palestine

hamas

middle east

palestine-israel conflict

gaza strip

israel-gaza conflict

genocide

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/10/1123468739_0:0:2743:1543_1920x0_80_0_0_81d14fe225aa2676a6526d6a6daac0ad.jpg

"As Chairman of the Board of Peace, I am backing a newly appointed Palestinian Technocratic Government, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, supported by the Board's High Representative, to govern Gaza during its transition. These Palestinian leaders are unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future!" Trump said on Truth Social on Thursday. He also confirmed the transition to the next phase of the Gaza peace plan. On Wednesday, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes the establishment of a transitional technocratic government, the disarmament of Hamas, and the transition from a ceasefire to reconstruction in the region. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced in a joint statement the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/trump-to-meet-netanyahu-over-phase-2-of-fragile-gaza-ceasefire-1123381475.html

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump gaza, trump-gaza, gaza genocide, gaza resort, palestine, free palestin, gaza war, israeli genocide, genocidal war