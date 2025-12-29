International
Trump to Meet Netanyahu Over Phase 2 of Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
Trump to Meet Netanyahu Over Phase 2 of Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump is expected to "push for progress" during Monday's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago as the ceasefire in Gaza is "stalled," Reuters reports. The White House has yet to confirm the details.
Trump and Netanyahu may also discuss deploying an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip.Fighting has eased but not stopped following the October 10, 2025 ceasefire: more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then, according to Gaza officials."The question is what it's going to do about it, because phase 2 is right now going nowhere," Mekelberg noted.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/netanyahu-announces-soon-transition-to-2nd-phase-of-trumps-gaza-peace-plan-1123251424.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251115/fragile-gaza-peace-at-risk-as-israel-violates-termspalestinian-ambassador-1123117459.html
israel
gaza strip
Trump to Meet Netanyahu Over Phase 2 of Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

08:33 GMT 29.12.2025
President Donald Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem.
President Donald Trump listens to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as he speaks at the Knesset, Israel's parliament, Monday, Oct. 13, 2025 in Jerusalem. - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.12.2025
© AP Photo / Saul Loeb
Fighting has eased but not stopped following the October 10, 2025 ceasefire: more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then, according to Gaza officials.
US President Donald Trump is expected to "push for progress" during Monday's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago as the ceasefire in Gaza is "stalled," Reuters reports. The White House has yet to confirm the details.

Establishing a Palestinian technocratic government under a Trump-led Board of Peace is expected to be high on the agenda.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the prime minister's office in Jerusalem, Israel, Sunday, July 30, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.12.2025
World
Netanyahu Announces Soon Transition to 2nd Phase of Trump's Gaza Peace Plan
7 December, 23:00 GMT
Trump and Netanyahu may also discuss deploying an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip.
Fighting has eased but not stopped following the October 10, 2025 ceasefire: more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then, according to Gaza officials.
“There are more and more signs that the American administration is getting frustrated with Netanyahu,” the Guardian quoted Yossi Mekelberg, a Middle East expert at London-based thinktank Chatham House, as saying.
“The question is what it’s going to do about it, because phase 2 is right now going nowhere,” Mekelberg noted.
A Palestinian woman walks through a rainstorm past buildings destroyed in Israeli strikes in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
World
Fragile Gaza Peace at Risk as Israel Violates Terms—Palestinian Ambassador
15 November, 07:54 GMT
