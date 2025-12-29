https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/trump-to-meet-netanyahu-over-phase-2-of-fragile-gaza-ceasefire-1123381475.html
Trump to Meet Netanyahu Over Phase 2 of Fragile Gaza Ceasefire
US President Donald Trump is expected to "push for progress" during Monday's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago as the ceasefire in Gaza is "stalled," Reuters reports. The White House has yet to confirm the details.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123381316_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_306419650aa7feb14ca5c300491df53e.jpg
Trump and Netanyahu may also discuss deploying an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip.Fighting has eased but not stopped following the October 10, 2025 ceasefire: more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then, according to Gaza officials."The question is what it's going to do about it, because phase 2 is right now going nowhere," Mekelberg noted.
israel
gaza strip
Fighting has eased but not stopped following the October 10, 2025 ceasefire: more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then, according to Gaza officials.
Establishing a Palestinian technocratic government under a Trump-led Board of Peace is expected to be high on the agenda.
Trump and Netanyahu may also discuss deploying an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip.
“There are more and more signs that the American administration is getting frustrated with Netanyahu,” the Guardian quoted Yossi Mekelberg, a Middle East expert at London-based thinktank Chatham House, as saying.
“The question is what it’s going to do about it, because phase 2 is right now going nowhere,” Mekelberg noted.