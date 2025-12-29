https://sputnikglobe.com/20251229/trump-to-meet-netanyahu-over-phase-2-of-fragile-gaza-ceasefire-1123381475.html

Trump to Meet Netanyahu Over Phase 2 of Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

US President Donald Trump is expected to "push for progress" during Monday's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago as the ceasefire in Gaza is "stalled," Reuters reports. The White House has yet to confirm the details.

US President Donald Trump is expected to "push for progress" during Monday's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago as the ceasefire in Gaza is "stalled," Reuters reports. The White House has yet to confirm the details.Trump and Netanyahu may also discuss deploying an International Stabilization Force in the Gaza Strip.Fighting has eased but not stopped following the October 10, 2025 ceasefire: more than 400 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes since then, according to Gaza officials.“The question is what it’s going to do about it, because phase 2 is right now going nowhere,” Mekelberg noted.

