US Sending Troops to Middle East Over Trump's Threats Against Iran - Reports
Sputnik International
The United States is sending troops to the Middle East over the consideration of potential strikes on Iran by President Donald Trump, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing military sources.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/17/1123157834_0:119:2262:1391_1920x0_80_0_0_a444ea68a41e73ec8634b7e1346a53d6.jpg
At least one US aircraft carrier is moving toward the region amid the growing tensions, the report said. However, it is unknown whether it is USS Abraham Lincoln, which is currently operating in the South China Sea, or one of the two carriers that left US bases earlier this week, the report added. President Donald Trump has been presented with military options and favors any action being “swift and decisive,” while avoiding a wider regional war, according to the report.Iranian state media, cited by Fox News, issued a warning to Washington: “You hit. We hit.”
"US military assets are preparing to move to the Middle East, likely to include at least one aircraft carrier and additional missile defense systems that will operate from air, land and sea," Fox News' Chief National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin said on air.
