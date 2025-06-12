https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/trump-on-potential-israeli-strike-on-iran-it-is-something-that-could-very-well-happen-1122233736.html
Trump on Potential Israeli Strike on Iran: It Is Something That Could Very Well Happen
Trump on Potential Israeli Strike on Iran: It Is Something That Could Very Well Happen
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he does not believe a potential Israeli strike on Iran is imminent, but indicated that in his view it is something that could "very well" happen.
2025-06-12T17:00+0000
2025-06-12T17:00+0000
2025-06-12T17:06+0000
world
donald trump
us
israel
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_15cafd9505b48edf8f4068f48b3c71e4.jpg
"I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how imminent is a potential Israeli strike on Iran is.Earlier, Israel informed US officials that it is fully prepared to launch a military operation in Iran, media reports said, citing sources. At the same time, an Iranian official told The New York Times that Iranian military and government officials had already held meetings to discuss ways to retaliate against a possible strike by Israel. The plan provides for an immediate counterstrike.On Nuclear Deal With IranUS President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that a "pretty good" nuclear deal with Iran is "fairly close" and emphasized that he does not want to see Israel striking Iran as he prefers a more friendly path in negotiations."I want to have an agreement with Iran. We're fairly close to an agreement. We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement," Trump told reporters at the White House."As long as I think there is an agreement [with Iran], I don't want them [the Israelis] going in [Iran], because I think it would blow it, might help actually, but it also could blow it," Trump said when asked regarding a potential Israeli strike on Iran, adding that he prefers "the more friendly path."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250612/iran-prepares-missile-barrage-if-israel-strikes--report---1122231030.html
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_146:0:2642:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_8d36d2cce18d24dee5421a1b0c54319e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
israeli strike on iran, us president donald trump
israeli strike on iran, us president donald trump
Trump on Potential Israeli Strike on Iran: It Is Something That Could Very Well Happen
17:00 GMT 12.06.2025 (Updated: 17:06 GMT 12.06.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he does not believe a potential Israeli strike on Iran is imminent, but indicated that in his view it is something that could "very well" happen.
"I don't want to say imminent, but it looks like it's something that could very well happen," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked how imminent is a potential Israeli strike on Iran is.
Earlier, Israel informed US officials that it is fully prepared to launch a military operation
in Iran, media reports said, citing sources. At the same time, an Iranian official told The New York Times that Iranian military and government officials had already held meetings to discuss ways to retaliate against a possible strike by Israel. The plan provides for an immediate counterstrike.
On Nuclear Deal With Iran
US President Donald Trump stated on Thursday that a "pretty good" nuclear deal with Iran is "fairly close" and emphasized that he does not want to see Israel striking Iran as he prefers a more friendly path in negotiations.
"I want to have an agreement with Iran. We're fairly close to an agreement. We are fairly close to a pretty good agreement," Trump told reporters at the White House.
"As long as I think there is an agreement [with Iran], I don't want them [the Israelis] going in [Iran], because I think it would blow it, might help actually, but it also could blow it," Trump said when asked regarding a potential Israeli strike on Iran, adding that he prefers "the more friendly path."