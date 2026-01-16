https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/venezuela-has-right-to-have-relations-with-china-russia-cuba-iran---acting-president-1123469134.html

Venezuela Has Right to Have Relations With China, Russia, Cuba, Iran - Acting President

Venezuela Has Right to Have Relations With China, Russia, Cuba, Iran - Acting President

Sputnik International

Venezuela has the right to relations with all countries of the world, including China, Russia, Cuba, and Iran, and will exercise this right in compliance with international norms, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Thursday.

2026-01-16T05:17+0000

2026-01-16T05:17+0000

2026-01-16T05:17+0000

us-venezuela row

venezuela

russia

china

delcy rodriguez

us

colonialism

neocolonialism

colony

oil

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/05/1123419556_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_33cbb72960f9ee7278b252ebb0cac387.jpg

Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodríguez said the country’s energy dialogue with the United States is not new, but stressed that it is now taking place amid “aggression and a fierce threat.”She said Caracas is shaping energy cooperation based on “decency, dignity and independence,” rejecting both internal and external constraints aimed at influencing Venezuela’s foreign policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260106/trump-declares-he-is-in-charge-of-venezuelas-future-1123428582.html

venezuela

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela-russia, venezuela-china, venezuela-iran, venezuela-cuba, venezuela-us, trump in charge, emperor trump, king trump, us aggression, venezuelan oil, venezuelan resources, oil supply, oil production, us hegemony, us colony, neocolonialism