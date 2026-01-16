https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/venezuelas-governments-goal-to-maintain-national-authority---acting-president-1123469576.html
Venezuela's Government's Goal to Maintain National Authority - Acting President
MEXICO (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government's goal is to preserve the country's national authority and sovereignty, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.
"Today we can say that our objective, as an oath to the president and the first lady, is to preserve national authority, to preserve Venezuelan national authority," Rodríguez said, addressing the governors and the nation. Regional governors have played a key role in strengthening the country’s political system amid the economic blockade, she also said. In 2025, governors of all states "emerged as a real political force," working to meet the most pressing social needs of the population amid economic warfare and sanctions pressure, Rodriguez said. The consolidation of power at all levels is a precondition for the protection of the state, she added. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in "narco-terrorism" and posing a threat, including to the US. During their court appearance in New York, Maduro and Flores pleaded not guilty to the charges. In connection with the US operation, Caracas requested an emergency UN meeting, and Venezuela's Supreme Court temporarily assigned the duties of head of state to Rodriguez. On January 5, Rodriguez officially assumed the position of acting president of Venezuela and took the oath before the National Assembly.
MEXICO (Sputnik) - The Venezuelan government's goal is to preserve the country's national authority and sovereignty, Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said on Friday.
