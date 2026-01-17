https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/interference-in-iran-could-bring-war-flow-of-refugees---germanys-afd-co-chair-1123478046.html

Interference in Iran Could Bring War, Flow of Refugees - Germany's AfD Co-Chair

Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-chair Tino Chrupalla warned that interference in Iran's internal affairs could risk war and trigger a new wave of refugees.

"We do not support interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Choosing a government is the task of the Iranians themselves. Germany must influence the Iranian authorities to respond to the protests by de-escalating them," Chrupalla told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview out on Saturday. Commenting on the possibility of US intervention in Iran, Chrupalla expressed hope that this would not happen. In late December, US President Donald Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if protesters were killed, vowing support for the Iranian people if needed.

