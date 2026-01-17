International
Interference in Iran Could Bring War, Flow of Refugees - Germany's AfD Co-Chair
Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-chair Tino Chrupalla warned that interference in Iran's internal affairs could risk war and trigger a new wave of refugees.
"We do not support interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Choosing a government is the task of the Iranians themselves. Germany must influence the Iranian authorities to respond to the protests by de-escalating them," Chrupalla told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview out on Saturday. Commenting on the possibility of US intervention in Iran, Chrupalla expressed hope that this would not happen. In late December, US President Donald Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if protesters were killed, vowing support for the Iranian people if needed.
16:00 GMT 17.01.2026
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIranian protesters wave their country's flags and banners containing slogans in support of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an anti-U.S. and anti-Israeli rally at Enqelab-e-Eslami (Islamic Revolution) square in downtown Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, June 24, 2025.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-chair Tino Chrupalla warned that interference in Iran's internal affairs could risk war and trigger a new wave of refugees.
"We do not support interference in the internal affairs of other countries. Choosing a government is the task of the Iranians themselves. Germany must influence the Iranian authorities to respond to the protests by de-escalating them," Chrupalla told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview out on Saturday.
Commenting on the possibility of US intervention in Iran, Chrupalla expressed hope that this would not happen.
"Otherwise, it will lead to a major war with countless dead and wounded, as well as new flows of refugees to Europe, which is not in the interests of Germany. I strongly warn against fueling this conflict," he said.
In late December, US President Donald Trump said he would support new strikes on Iran if Tehran attempted to continue developing its missile and nuclear programs. Later, amid Iranian protests, Trump threatened the country with a powerful strike if protesters were killed, vowing support for the Iranian people if needed.

Protests erupted in Iran in late December 2025 amid concerns about rising inflation triggered by the weakening of the local currency, the Iranian rial. Since January 8, following calls from Reza Pahlavi, the son of the Shah of Iran, who was overthrown in 1979, protest marches have intensified in Iran. On the same day, internet access was blocked in the country. In several Iranian cities, protests turned into clashes with police as demonstrators shouted slogans critical of the government. There have been reports of casualties among security forces and protesters.

