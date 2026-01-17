https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/trump-invites-turkiye-argentina-canada-to-join-gaza-peace-council-1123478651.html
Trump Invites Turkiye, Argentina, Canada to Join Gaza Peace Council
ANKARA (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has sent a letter to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inviting him to become a member of the Gaza Peace Council, the administration of the Turkish leader said on Saturday.
"On January 16, 2026, US President Donald Trump, as the founding chairman of the Peace Council, sent a letter inviting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to become one of the founding members of the Peace Council," Burhanettin Duran, head of the communications department of the Turkish presidency, said on X.
Trump also invited Argentina to join the Gaza Peace Council as a founding member state, Argentine President Javier Milei said.
"It is an honor for me to have received tonight the invitation for Argentina to join, as a Founding Member, the Board of Peace, an organization created by President Trump to promote lasting peace in regions affected by conflict, starting with the Gaza Strip," Milei said on X.
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also accepted Trump's invitation to join the Gaza Peace Council, the Globe and Mail newspaper reported, citing a source.