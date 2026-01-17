International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/gaza-peace-board-to-include-rubio-witkoff-kushner---white-house-1123474423.html
Gaza Peace Board to Include Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner - White House
Gaza Peace Board to Include Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner - White House
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others, while US Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of International Stabilization Force (ISF), the White House said.
2026-01-17T04:49+0000
2026-01-17T04:49+0000
world
us
steve witkoff
donald trump
marco rubio
gaza strip
internal security forces (isf)
palestine-israel conflict
genocide
ceasefire
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_0:5:3072:1733_1920x0_80_0_0_5be036677f9663d0c6c8d50f4496454e.jpg
Trump announced on Thursday that the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip had been formed. The statement added that Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov will serve as the High Representative for Gaza and will act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath. The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of Trump’s peace plan, the White House specified, saying that the board will be providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability "as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development." Each of the board members will oversee a different area, such as governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization. In addition, in support of the Office of the High Representative and the NCAG, a Gaza Executive Board is being established, which will also include Witkoff, Kushner, Tony Blair, US billionaire businessman Marc Rowan and Mladenov. It will also include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Director of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Maj. Gen. Hassan Rashad; Reem Al-Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Cypriot-Israeli billionaire Yakir Gabay, and former UN Gaza coordinator Sigrid Kaag. On Wednesday, Trump's special envoy Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes the establishment of a transitional technocratic government, the disarmament of Hamas, and the transition from a ceasefire to reconstruction in the region. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced in a joint statement the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251013/us-egypt-qatar-and-turkiye-sign-document-on-gaza-ceasefire-deal-1122955374.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260116/trump-supports-new-palestinian-technocratic-government-in-gaza-1123468896.html
gaza strip
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/15/1122099915_210:0:2941:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_697c2b3e811586e27e3a304a7055b5e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ceasefire deal, un ceasefire, gaza deal, gaza war, genocide in gaza, israeli genocide, genocide of palestinians, idf strikes, peace board, trump gaza, gaza resort
ceasefire deal, un ceasefire, gaza deal, gaza war, genocide in gaza, israeli genocide, genocide of palestinians, idf strikes, peace board, trump gaza, gaza resort

Gaza Peace Board to Include Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner - White House

04:49 GMT 17.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis MaganaSecretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Secretary of State Marco Rubio testifies before the Senate Committee on Appropriations subcommittee hearing to review the Fiscal Year 2026 budget request for the U.S. Department of State on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 20, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.01.2026
© AP Photo / Jose Luis Magana
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others, while US Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of International Stabilization Force (ISF), the White House said.
Trump announced on Thursday that the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip had been formed.
"To establish security, preserve peace, and establish a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilization Force (ISF), where he will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarization, and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials," the White House said in a statement on Friday.
The statement added that Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov will serve as the High Representative for Gaza and will act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath.

"To operationalize the Board of Peace’s vision—under the chairmanship of President Donald J. Trump—a founding Executive Board has been formed, composed of leaders with experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy. The appointed members are: Secretary Marco Rubio, Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Sir Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, [President of the World Bank Group] Ajay Banga, [deputy national security advisor] Robert Gabriel," the White House said.

President Donald Trump shows a signed document during the signature ceremony at the Gaza International Peace Summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Monday, Oct.13 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2025
World
US, Egypt, Qatar and Turkiye Sign Document on Gaza Ceasefire Deal
13 October 2025, 16:47 GMT
The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of Trump’s peace plan, the White House specified, saying that the board will be providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability "as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development." Each of the board members will oversee a different area, such as governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization.
"In support of this operating model, the Chairman has appointed Aryeh Lightstone and Josh Gruenbaum as senior advisors to the Board of Peace, charged with leading day-to-day strategy and operations, and translating the Board’s mandate and diplomatic priorities into disciplined execution," the White House said.
In addition, in support of the Office of the High Representative and the NCAG, a Gaza Executive Board is being established, which will also include Witkoff, Kushner, Tony Blair, US billionaire businessman Marc Rowan and Mladenov. It will also include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Director of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Maj. Gen. Hassan Rashad; Reem Al-Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Cypriot-Israeli billionaire Yakir Gabay, and former UN Gaza coordinator Sigrid Kaag.
On Wednesday, Trump's special envoy Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes the establishment of a transitional technocratic government, the disarmament of Hamas, and the transition from a ceasefire to reconstruction in the region. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced in a joint statement the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at his Mar-a-Lago club, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026, in Palm Beach, Fla - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2026
World
Trump Supports New Palestinian Technocratic Government in Gaza
Yesterday, 05:00 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала