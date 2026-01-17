https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/gaza-peace-board-to-include-rubio-witkoff-kushner---white-house-1123474423.html

Gaza Peace Board to Include Rubio, Witkoff, Kushner - White House

US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace for Gaza will include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, among others, while US Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers has been appointed Commander of International Stabilization Force (ISF), the White House said.

Trump announced on Thursday that the Board of Peace for the Gaza Strip had been formed. The statement added that Bulgarian diplomat Nickolay Mladenov will serve as the High Representative for Gaza and will act as the on-the-ground link between the Board of Peace and the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will be led by Dr. Ali Sha’ath. The Board of Peace will play an essential role in fulfilling all 20 points of Trump’s peace plan, the White House specified, saying that the board will be providing strategic oversight, mobilizing international resources, and ensuring accountability "as Gaza transitions from conflict to peace and development." Each of the board members will oversee a different area, such as governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilization. In addition, in support of the Office of the High Representative and the NCAG, a Gaza Executive Board is being established, which will also include Witkoff, Kushner, Tony Blair, US billionaire businessman Marc Rowan and Mladenov. It will also include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi; Director of Egypt’s General Intelligence Service (GIS) Maj. Gen. Hassan Rashad; Reem Al-Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation in the United Arab Emirates' Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Cypriot-Israeli billionaire Yakir Gabay, and former UN Gaza coordinator Sigrid Kaag. On Wednesday, Trump's special envoy Witkoff announced the start of the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which includes the establishment of a transitional technocratic government, the disarmament of Hamas, and the transition from a ceasefire to reconstruction in the region. On the same day, the foreign ministries of Egypt, Qatar and Turkey announced in a joint statement the formation of a Palestinian technocratic committee to govern Gaza, headed by Ali Shaath, who previously served as deputy minister in the Palestinian government responsible for the development of industrial zones.

