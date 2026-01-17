https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/un-urges-us-to-comply-with-un-charter-amid-trumps-claims-to-greenland---spokesman-1123474839.html

UN Urges US to Comply With UN Charter Amid Trump’s Claims to Greenland - Spokesman

UN Urges US to Comply With UN Charter Amid Trump’s Claims to Greenland - Spokesman

Sputnik International

The United Nations calls on the United States to comply with the Charter amid Washington's plans to "acquire" Greenland and threats of tariffs on countries opposing a takeover, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.

2026-01-17T04:57+0000

2026-01-17T04:57+0000

2026-01-17T04:57+0000

world

us

donald trump

greenland

the united nations (un)

us hegemony

territorial claims

territorial dispute

territorial revision

hegemony

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa0b73887a79ead0ef2d3e3ada6787.jpg

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump did not rule imposing tariffs on countries not accepting the US's claims to Greenland. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260112/trumps-greenland-remarks-fueling-uncertainty-within-nato---swedish-defense-chief-1123453214.html

greenland

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump greenland, greenland war, war for greenland, attack on greenland, us-denmark war, us-nato war, us attack, us aggression, war of aggression, unprovoked aggression