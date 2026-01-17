UN Urges US to Comply With UN Charter Amid Trump’s Claims to Greenland - Spokesman

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/un-urges-us-to-comply-with-un-charter-amid-trumps-claims-to-greenland---spokesman-1123474839.html
The United Nations calls on the United States to comply with the Charter amid Washington's plans to "acquire" Greenland and threats of tariffs on countries opposing a takeover, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump did not rule imposing tariffs on countries not accepting the US's claims to Greenland. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United Nations calls on the United States to comply with the Charter amid Washington's plans to "acquire" Greenland and threats of tariffs on countries opposing a takeover, UN Deputy Spokesman Farhan Haq said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump did not rule imposing tariffs on countries not accepting the US's claims to Greenland.
"You are well aware that our position is including the respect of the UN Charter which establishes sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states," Haq told reporters at a press briefing.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.