West's Policy of Using Russia, China as Threats in Arctic Unrealistic - Russian Ambassador

The West's policy of using Russia and China's supposedly threatening presence in the Arctic as a pretext for intimidation has proven flawed, turning against its European supporters in the context of Greenland, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.

world

greenland

arctic

russia

china

donald trump

"The policy pursued by Western countries of deliberately intimidating the whole world with mythical Russian and Chinese threats in the northern latitudes has proven to be completely inefficient, backfiring on its proponents in Europe in the context of Greenland," Korchunov said. Some European countries outside the region are trying to "take advantage of the disagreements between the Arctic states" in order to "strengthen their role and position in the Arctic," Korchunov added. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

