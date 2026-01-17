https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/wests-policy-of-using-russia-china-as-threats-in-arctic-unrealistic---russian-ambassador-1123475000.html
West's Policy of Using Russia, China as Threats in Arctic Unrealistic - Russian Ambassador
The West's policy of using Russia and China's supposedly threatening presence in the Arctic as a pretext for intimidation has proven flawed, turning against its European supporters in the context of Greenland, Russian Ambassador to Norway Nikolai Korchunov told Sputnik.
"The policy pursued by Western countries of deliberately intimidating the whole world with mythical Russian and Chinese threats in the northern latitudes has proven to be completely inefficient, backfiring on its proponents in Europe in the context of Greenland," Korchunov said. Some European countries outside the region are trying to "take advantage of the disagreements between the Arctic states" in order to "strengthen their role and position in the Arctic," Korchunov added. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
"The policy pursued by Western countries of deliberately intimidating the whole world with mythical Russian and Chinese threats in the northern latitudes has proven to be completely inefficient, backfiring on its proponents in Europe in the context of Greenland," Korchunov said.
Some European countries outside the region are trying to "take advantage of the disagreements between the Arctic states" in order to "strengthen their role and position in the Arctic," Korchunov added.
"Countries that do not have significant natural resources are particularly eager to compensate for this by establishing a military presence in Greenland, including with a view to securing their economic interests," the ambassador also said.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.