Neither Russia, Nor China Ever Announced Aggressive Plans to 'Capture' Greenland - Moscow

Neither Russia, nor China have ever announced any aggressive plans to "capture" Greenland, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Neither Russia, nor China announced any such plans [claims to capture Greenland]. There is no factual information that could support such an accusation in any way... At the same time, both Russia and, by the way, China have recently said that they want to develop this region, I mean to develop relations with this region of the world," Zakharova told a briefing, answering a question about statements by US President Donald Trump about the intention to establish control over Greenland to protect it from Moscow and Beijing.US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Neither Russia, nor China have ever announced any aggressive plans to "capture" Greenland, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Neither Russia, nor China announced any such plans [claims to capture Greenland]. There is no factual information that could support such an accusation in any way... At the same time, both Russia and, by the way, China have recently said that they want to develop this region, I mean to develop relations with this region of the world," Zakharova told a briefing, answering a question about statements by US President Donald Trump about the intention to establish control over Greenland to protect it from Moscow and Beijing.
US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US
, citing its strategic importance for national security and the defense of the "free world," including from China and Russia. Denmark and Greenland's authorities warned the US against seizing the island, noting that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.