https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/white-house-deputy-chief-of-staff-calls-denmark-tiny-country-unable-to-control-greenland-1123475364.html

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Calls Denmark 'Tiny Country' Unable to Control Greenland

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Calls Denmark 'Tiny Country' Unable to Control Greenland

Sputnik International

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller said on Saturday that Denmark is a "tiny country" that is unable to control Greenland.

2026-01-17T11:45+0000

2026-01-17T11:45+0000

2026-01-17T11:45+0000

world

us

denmark

greenland

russia

stephen miller

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/06/1123430110_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba6a6e5570eafc8e7db1ea1922c72742.jpg

"With respect to Denmark, Denmark is a tiny country with a tiny economy and a tiny military. They cannot defend Greenland. So they want us to spend hundreds of billions of dollars defending a territory for them that is 25% bigger than Alaska at a hundred percent American expense, but they say while we do this, it belongs 100% to Denmark... It’s an unfair deal," Miller told Fox News. Greenland is necessary for the United States to control navigation routes in the Arctic, Miller said, adding that adversaries of the US are spending significant resources in this region. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov characterized the situation around Greenland as extraordinary from the international law point of view, stressing that Russia views the island as part of Denmark.Neither Russia nor China have ever announced any aggressive plans to "capture" Greenland, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/un-urges-us-to-comply-with-un-charter-amid-trumps-claims-to-greenland---spokesman-1123474839.html

denmark

greenland

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us greenland situation, us denmark tensions, situation in artcic