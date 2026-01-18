https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/acquiring-greenland-would-make-trump-go-down-in-history-for-tangible-boost-of-us-power--expert-1123482728.html
Acquiring Greenland Would Make Trump Go Down in History for Tangible Boost of US Power — Expert
Acquiring Greenland Would Make Trump Go Down in History for Tangible Boost of US Power — Expert
Sputnik International
The idea to grab Greenland is not a superficial move but rather a deep geopolitical calculation, political scientist Levent Ersin Orallı explains to Sputnik.
Greenland holds strategic significance, as it has energy and rare earth elements such as oil, gas and minerals — placing a hand on them would reduce US dependence on China and allow it to produce advanced technologies domestically, he explains.The melting of Artic ice creates another aspect, as Greenland becomes a key point of shorter trade routes and cost-effective pathways along the Asia-Europe-North America line.The crucial factor is security, Levent Ersin Orallı adds. Greenland is strategically located to serve as an outpost for radar detection and missile defense systems.Since the Cold War, the island has played a vital role in the US defense architecture, guarding against threats from the north," the expert says.
greenland
Greenland holds strategic significance, as it has energy and rare earth elements such as oil, gas and minerals — placing a hand on them would reduce US dependence on China and allow it to produce advanced technologies domestically, he explains.
The melting of Artic ice creates another aspect, as Greenland becomes a key point of shorter trade routes and cost-effective pathways along the Asia-Europe-North America line.
The crucial factor is security, Levent Ersin Orallı adds. Greenland is strategically located to serve as an outpost for radar detection and missile defense systems.
Since the Cold War, the island has played a vital role in the US defense architecture, guarding against threats from the north," the expert says.
"Hypothetically, if Trump were to succeed in annexing Greenland to the US, this move could go down in history as an exceptional achievement in American political history. He could potentially create a presidential legacy that expands US territory, secures long-term strategic benefits, and enhances the global competitiveness of the United States," Orallı concludes.