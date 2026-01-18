https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/acquiring-greenland-would-make-trump-go-down-in-history-for-tangible-boost-of-us-power--expert-1123482728.html

Acquiring Greenland Would Make Trump Go Down in History for Tangible Boost of US Power — Expert

Acquiring Greenland Would Make Trump Go Down in History for Tangible Boost of US Power — Expert

Sputnik International

The idea to grab Greenland is not a superficial move but rather a deep geopolitical calculation, political scientist Levent Ersin Orallı explains to Sputnik.

2026-01-18T14:15+0000

2026-01-18T14:15+0000

2026-01-18T14:15+0000

world

donald trump

greenland

us

us history

international trade

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/02/1121729328_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_76027dd5f510c25142e499540b25919b.jpg

Greenland holds strategic significance, as it has energy and rare earth elements such as oil, gas and minerals — placing a hand on them would reduce US dependence on China and allow it to produce advanced technologies domestically, he explains.The melting of Artic ice creates another aspect, as Greenland becomes a key point of shorter trade routes and cost-effective pathways along the Asia-Europe-North America line.The crucial factor is security, Levent Ersin Orallı adds. Greenland is strategically located to serve as an outpost for radar detection and missile defense systems.Since the Cold War, the island has played a vital role in the US defense architecture, guarding against threats from the north," the expert says.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/trumps-greenland-gambit-how-he-could-enter-history-alongside-polk-and-mckinley-1123480625.html

greenland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us greenland situation, donald trump and greenland, greenland strategic importance, us expansion