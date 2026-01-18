https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/trumps-greenland-gambit-how-he-could-enter-history-alongside-polk-and-mckinley-1123480625.html
Trump's Greenland Gambit: How He Could Enter History Alongside Polk and McKinley
Donald Trump’s push to acquire Greenland isn’t just a geopolitical quirk. If he were to pull it off, he would enter history as one of the major territorial expansionists of the United States — a successor to presidents who reshaped the country’s map.
Greenland is not just "ice and penguins." It is:
If he were to pull it off, he would enter history as one of the major territorial expansionists of the United States — a successor to presidents who reshaped the country’s map:
James K. Polk (1845–1849) — annexed Texas, Oregon, and vast territories after the war with Mexico.
William McKinley (1897–1901) — took control of Puerto Rico, Guam, and the Philippines, turning the US into a colonial power.
Trump could add Greenland (2.1 million km²) to the US, making the country the second-largest in the world by area, overtaking Canada.
Greenland is not just “ice and penguins.” It is:
A key foothold in the Arctic
Vast resources and continental shelf
A step toward an “American polar empire”
If McKinley “brought” the US islands, Trump could “add” an entire continental fragment. It would be the largest territorial deal since Alaska in 1867 — and a modern continuation of America’s expansionist tradition.