US DEA Labeled Venezuela's Rodriguez as 'Priority Target' in 2022 - Reports
US DEA Labeled Venezuela's Rodriguez as 'Priority Target' in 2022 - Reports
The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) designated current Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez as a priority target in 2022, the Associated Press reported citing documents and US law enforcement officials.
Rodriguez had been on the DEA's radar for years and was even designated a "priority target" in 2022, a designation used for individuals the DEA believes have "significant impact" on the drug trade, the agency said citing documents and several current and former US law enforcement officials. According to the agency, a detailed dossier on Rodriguez was created no later than 2018. Moreover, in early 2021, a DEA source alleged that Rodriguez was engaged in money laundering. Her name is mentioned in approximately ten DEA investigations, some of which are still ongoing, it said. At the same time, the Associated Press noted that the US government had never publicly accused Rodriguez of any wrongdoing. On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism." The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
US DEA Labeled Venezuela's Rodriguez as 'Priority Target' in 2022 - Reports

09:13 GMT 18.01.2026 (Updated: 10:11 GMT 18.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Ariana CubillosActing President Delcy Rodriguez holds up a copy of the Venezuela National Constitution
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) designated current Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez as a priority target in 2022, the Associated Press reported citing documents and US law enforcement officials.
Rodriguez had been on the DEA's radar for years and was even designated a "priority target" in 2022, a designation used for individuals the DEA believes have "significant impact" on the drug trade, the agency said citing documents and several current and former US law enforcement officials.
According to the agency, a detailed dossier on Rodriguez was created no later than 2018. Moreover, in early 2021, a DEA source alleged that Rodriguez was engaged in money laundering. Her name is mentioned in approximately ten DEA investigations, some of which are still ongoing, it said.
At the same time, the Associated Press noted that the US government had never publicly accused Rodriguez of any wrongdoing.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism."
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodriguez - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.01.2026
US-Venezuela Row
Venezuela Has Right to Have Relations With China, Russia, Cuba, Iran - Acting President
16 January, 05:17 GMT
