https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/dutch-foreign-minister-calls-trumps-tariff-threats-blackmail-1123483209.html

Dutch Foreign Minister Calls Trump's Tariff Threats 'Blackmail'

Dutch Foreign Minister Calls Trump's Tariff Threats 'Blackmail'

Sputnik International

Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Sunday called US President Donald Trump's threats to introduce tariffs on several European countries over Greenland blackmail.

2026-01-18T14:37+0000

2026-01-18T14:37+0000

2026-01-18T14:37+0000

world

greenland

denmark

netherlands

nato

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa0b73887a79ead0ef2d3e3ada6787.jpg

On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. The foreign minister added that he was very surprised by the rapid escalation that occurred in recent days, especially after the meeting between the US, Denmark, and Greenland on January 14. Jesse Klaver, leader of the Dutch GreenLeft-Labor (GroenLinks-PvdA) alliance in the parliament said that Europe should take "swift, united, and decisive response" to Trump's threat and "set boundaries," rather than going along. On January 17, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that the Netherlands would send not one but two officers to Greenland to conduct a joint reconnaissance mission alongside NATO allies. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/does-greenland-push-mark-a-return-to-us-expansionism-1123481269.html

greenland

denmark

netherlands

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us greenland situation, us denmark tensions, us expansion