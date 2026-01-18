https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/dutch-foreign-minister-calls-trumps-tariff-threats-blackmail-1123483209.html
Dutch Foreign Minister Calls Trump's Tariff Threats 'Blackmail'
Sputnik International
Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Sunday called US President Donald Trump's threats to introduce tariffs on several European countries over Greenland blackmail.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Dutch Foreign Minister David van Weel on Sunday called US President Donald Trump's threats to introduce tariffs on several European countries over Greenland blackmail.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
"Allies do not treat each other like this ... What is happening is blackmail. And there is no need for it, because it does not help strengthen the alliance. It also does not contribute to security of Greenland," van Weel told the NPO 1 TV broadcaster.
The foreign minister added that he was very surprised by the rapid escalation that occurred in recent days, especially after the meeting between the US, Denmark, and Greenland on January 14.
"Denmark made a request: 'Join us, a few more countries, to show the US that we take security seriously.' It was positive intention. And then you are punished for it," van Weel said.
Jesse Klaver, leader of the Dutch GreenLeft-Labor (GroenLinks-PvdA) alliance in the parliament said that Europe should take "swift, united, and decisive response" to Trump's threat and "set boundaries," rather than going along.
On January 17, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans said that the Netherlands would send not one but two officers to Greenland to conduct a joint reconnaissance mission alongside NATO allies.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.