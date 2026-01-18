https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/finland-calls-out-trumps-tariffs-over-greenland-this-is-a-power-play-1123479568.html
Finland Calls Out Trump’s Tariffs Over Greenland: 'This is a Power Play’
Finnish lawmakers are calling on Europe to shake off its reliance on the US after Donald Trump announced tariffs against eight European countries opposing his plan to seize control of Greenland, Iltalehti reports.
Jarno Limnell, a Finnish MP from the National Coalition Party, said Trump’s threats signal a sharp and unacceptable shift in US foreign policy toward its allies.“This is not trade — it’s a geopolitical power play,” he was quoted as saying.According to Henri Vanhanen, a former official at Finland’s Foreign Ministry, Trump’s threats are aimed specifically at countries sending troops or liaison officers to Greenland.Trump said that the US will introduce a 10% tariff against eight European countries in February, which will later increase to 25% should a deal for the US to purchase Greenland is not reached.
07:42 GMT 18.01.2026 (Updated: 08:52 GMT 18.01.2026)
Jarno Limnell, a Finnish MP from the National Coalition Party, said Trump’s threats signal a sharp and unacceptable shift in US foreign policy toward its allies.
“This is not trade — it’s a geopolitical power play,” he was quoted as saying.
"It has long been clear that Europe must break free from its strategic dependencies. This doesn’t just apply to our old enemies, but regrettably also to our traditional friends", — wrote Atte Kaleva, another MP from the same party, on X.
According to Henri Vanhanen, a former official at Finland’s Foreign Ministry, Trump’s threats are aimed specifically at countries sending troops or liaison officers to Greenland.
“I believe the sensitivity of this issue was understood, but it really does seem complicated. The changes will be reviewed once again in the United States,” he said.
Trump said that the US will introduce a 10% tariff against eight European countries in February, which will later increase to 25% should a deal for the US to purchase Greenland is not reached.