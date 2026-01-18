https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/finland-calls-out-trumps-tariffs-over-greenland-this-is-a-power-play-1123479568.html

Finland Calls Out Trump’s Tariffs Over Greenland: 'This is a Power Play’

Finland Calls Out Trump’s Tariffs Over Greenland: 'This is a Power Play’

Sputnik International

Finnish lawmakers are calling on Europe to shake off its reliance on the US after Donald Trump announced tariffs against eight European countries opposing his plan to seize control of Greenland, Iltalehti reports.

2026-01-18T07:42+0000

2026-01-18T07:42+0000

2026-01-18T08:52+0000

world

donald trump

greenland

finland

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0b/1c/1123186803_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_d497c55dcfd7834708469fb5badfa49b.jpg

Jarno Limnell, a Finnish MP from the National Coalition Party, said Trump’s threats signal a sharp and unacceptable shift in US foreign policy toward its allies.“This is not trade — it’s a geopolitical power play,” he was quoted as saying.According to Henri Vanhanen, a former official at Finland’s Foreign Ministry, Trump’s threats are aimed specifically at countries sending troops or liaison officers to Greenland.Trump said that the US will introduce a 10% tariff against eight European countries in February, which will later increase to 25% should a deal for the US to purchase Greenland is not reached.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/trump-puts-tariffs-on-eight-countries-over-greenland-1123478211.html

greenland

finland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, finland, trump, tariffs, eu, greenland, denmark, seizure