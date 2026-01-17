https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/trump-puts-tariffs-on-eight-countries-over-greenland-1123478211.html

Trump Puts Tariffs on Eight Countries Over Greenland

Trump Puts Tariffs on Eight Countries Over Greenland

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States will introduce a 10% tariff against eight European countries in... 17.01.2026, Sputnik International

2026-01-17T16:46+0000

2026-01-17T16:46+0000

2026-01-17T17:47+0000

world

greenland

us

tariffs

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eedecac0e97bbe1e10031b90edec3a93.jpg

"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump wrote on Truth Social.Trump also said that the US had long subsidized Denmark and all EU countries without charging tariffs on them. He further accused European countries of playing "very dangerous game" over Greenland."On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown … These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump said.Trump added that Greenland is of paramount importance for the US Golden Dome missile defense system, as it can function effectively only if Greenland is incorporated into it."This very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it," the US president said.He also expressed readiness to "immediately" hold negotiations with Denmark and any other countries to resolve the issue of Greenland's status.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/hands-off-danes-protest-against-us-push-to-acquire-greenland-1123477297.html

greenland

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump, greenland, tariffs, purchase, sanction, denmark