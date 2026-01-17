https://sputnikglobe.com/20260117/trump-puts-tariffs-on-eight-countries-over-greenland-1123478211.html
16:46 GMT 17.01.2026 (Updated: 17:47 GMT 17.01.2026)
WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) - US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the United States will introduce a 10% tariff against eight European countries in February, which will later increase to 25% should a deal for the US to purchase Greenland is not reached.
"Starting on February 1st, 2026, all of the above mentioned Countries (Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland), will be charged a 10% Tariff on any and all goods sent to the United States of America. On June 1st, 2026, the Tariff will be increased to 25%. This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Trump also said that the US had long subsidized Denmark and all EU countries without charging tariffs on them. He further accused European countries of playing "very dangerous game" over Greenland.
"On top of everything else, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, The United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and Finland have journeyed to Greenland, for purposes unknown … These Countries, who are playing this very dangerous game, have put a level of risk in play that is not tenable or sustainable," Trump said.
Trump added that Greenland is of paramount importance for the US Golden Dome missile defense system, as it can function effectively only if Greenland is incorporated into it.
"This very brilliant, but highly complex system can only work at its maximum potential and efficiency, because of angles, metes, and bounds, if this Land is included in it," the US president said.
He also expressed readiness to "immediately" hold negotiations with Denmark and any other countries to resolve the issue of Greenland's status.