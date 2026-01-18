https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/german-politician-calls-for-us-troops-to-leave-germany-after-trumps-comments-on-tariffs-1123480439.html
German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs
German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs
Sputnik International
It is necessary to withdraw US troops and remove US nuclear weapons from Germany following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs over Greenland, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Sunday.
2026-01-18T09:19+0000
2026-01-18T09:19+0000
2026-01-18T09:19+0000
world
sevim dagdelen
germany
greenland
denmark
us
donald trump
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_8a96d99401199aa95edb019b61c27973.jpg
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the US signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/finland-calls-out-trumps-tariffs-over-greenland-this-is-a-power-play-1123479568.html
germany
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b2fdd96911c36d9d1c4859b0b3280cc4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us eu greenland clash, us denmark tensions, us tariffs over greenland, us germany ties
us eu greenland clash, us denmark tensions, us tariffs over greenland, us germany ties
German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary to withdraw US troops and remove US nuclear weapons from Germany following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs over Greenland, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Sunday.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the US signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
"US troops should finally be withdrawn from Germany. At the same time, [it is necessary to withdraw] American nuclear bombs from Buchel. Moreover, the planned deployment of US medium-range missiles, which would make Germany even more of a target," Dagdelen said on X.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.