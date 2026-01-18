https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/german-politician-calls-for-us-troops-to-leave-germany-after-trumps-comments-on-tariffs-1123480439.html

German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs

German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs

Sputnik International

It is necessary to withdraw US troops and remove US nuclear weapons from Germany following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs over Greenland, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Sunday.

2026-01-18T09:19+0000

2026-01-18T09:19+0000

2026-01-18T09:19+0000

world

sevim dagdelen

germany

greenland

denmark

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_8a96d99401199aa95edb019b61c27973.jpg

On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the US signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/finland-calls-out-trumps-tariffs-over-greenland-this-is-a-power-play-1123479568.html

germany

greenland

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us eu greenland clash, us denmark tensions, us tariffs over greenland, us germany ties