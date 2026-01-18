International
German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs
German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs
Sputnik International
It is necessary to withdraw US troops and remove US nuclear weapons from Germany following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs over Greenland, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Sunday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/04/1081982045_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_8a96d99401199aa95edb019b61c27973.jpg
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the US signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
German Politician Calls for US Troops to Leave Germany After Trump's Comments on Tariffs

09:19 GMT 18.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is necessary to withdraw US troops and remove US nuclear weapons from Germany following US President Donald Trump's announcement of tariffs over Greenland, Sevim Dagdelen, a foreign policy expert of Germany's Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance, said on Sunday.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the US signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
"US troops should finally be withdrawn from Germany. At the same time, [it is necessary to withdraw] American nuclear bombs from Buchel. Moreover, the planned deployment of US medium-range missiles, which would make Germany even more of a target," Dagdelen said on X.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
