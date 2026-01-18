https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/hungarian-prime-minister-accepts-trumps-invitation-to-join-gaza-board-of-peace-1123483827.html
Hungarian Prime Minister Accepts Trump's Invitation to Join Gaza Board of Peace
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he had accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Gaza Board of Peace.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Sunday that he had accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the Gaza Board of Peace.
"President Trump has invited Hungary to join the work of The Board of Peace as a founding member. We have, of course, accepted this honourable invitation," Orban said on X.
The Hungarian prime minister published the text of a letter signed by Trump, in which the address "Dear Prime Minister" was corrected in his handwriting to "Dear Victor."
Trump previously announced the formation of a Gaza Board of Peace, which includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, the US leader's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, World Bank President Ajay Banga, and US Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel.
In mid-November, the UN Security Council approved a US-proposed resolution in support of Trump's comprehensive plan to settle the situation in Gaza. Thirteen of the council's 15 members voted in favor, while Russia and China abstained. The US plan for Gaza proposes temporary international administration of the enclave and the creation of a peace council chaired by Trump, as well as the deployment of an international stabilization force.
On October 10, a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian movement Hamas went into effect. On October 13, Trump, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi, Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a declaration on the Gaza ceasefire.