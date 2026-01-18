US to Implement Gaza Peace Plan Regardless of Netanyahu's Objections - Reports

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/us-to-implement-gaza-peace-plan-regardless-of-netanyahus-objections---reports-1123479336.html

The administration of US President Donald Trump intends to continue implementing the Gaza peace plan regardless of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's objections, Axios reported citing a US official.

Earlier, the Israeli Prime Minister's office said that the announcement of the composition of the National Coordination Committee for Governance of the Gaza Strip had not been coordinated with Israel and was contrary to its policy. According to the publication's source, Netanyahu was not consulted about the committee's composition, as he does not have a say in the matter. Trump previously announced the formation of a Gaza Board of Peace, which includes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio; Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff; the US leader's son-in-law, investor Jared Kushner; former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; World Bank President Ajay Banga; and US Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel.

