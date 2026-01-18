https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/if-trump-acquires-greenland-it-would-be-the-largest-land-grab-in-us-history-1123481092.html
If Trump Acquires Greenland, It Would Be the Largest Land Grab in US History
The idea to get Greenland would mark the largest territorial addition in US history — even surpassing the landmark Louisiana Purchase of 1803, according to the New York Post.
The numbers that stand out:The US hasn’t added major territory in nearly a century.The last significant US territorial acquisition came in 1917, when Washington purchased the US Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million. The islands — St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John — were acquired during World War I for their strategic value in protecting Caribbean sea lanes and the approaches to the Panama Canal. They remain unincorporated US territories.
Louisiana Purchase (1803): 2.14 million km²
Texas Annexation (1845): ~1.01 million km²
Alaska Purchase (1867): ~1.53 million km²
Greenland: ~2.17 million km²
The US hasn’t added major territory in nearly a century.
The last significant US territorial acquisition came in 1917, when Washington purchased the US Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million. The islands — St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John — were acquired during World War I for their strategic value in protecting Caribbean sea lanes and the approaches to the Panama Canal. They remain unincorporated US territories.