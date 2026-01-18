International
If Trump Acquires Greenland, It Would Be the Largest Land Grab in US History
If Trump Acquires Greenland, It Would Be the Largest Land Grab in US History
The idea to get Greenland would mark the largest territorial addition in US history — even surpassing the landmark Louisiana Purchase of 1803, according to the New York Post.
The numbers that stand out:The US hasn’t added major territory in nearly a century.The last significant US territorial acquisition came in 1917, when Washington purchased the US Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million. The islands — St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John — were acquired during World War I for their strategic value in protecting Caribbean sea lanes and the approaches to the Panama Canal. They remain unincorporated US territories.
If Trump Acquires Greenland, It Would Be the Largest Land Grab in US History

12:36 GMT 18.01.2026
The idea to get Greenland would mark the largest territorial addition in US history — even surpassing the landmark Louisiana Purchase of 1803, according to the New York Post.
The numbers that stand out:
Louisiana Purchase (1803): 2.14 million km²
Texas Annexation (1845): ~1.01 million km²
Alaska Purchase (1867): ~1.53 million km²
Greenland: ~2.17 million km²
The US hasn’t added major territory in nearly a century.
The last significant US territorial acquisition came in 1917, when Washington purchased the US Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million. The islands — St. Thomas, St. Croix, and St. John — were acquired during World War I for their strategic value in protecting Caribbean sea lanes and the approaches to the Panama Canal. They remain unincorporated US territories.
World
Trump's Greenland Gambit: How He Could Enter History Alongside Polk and McKinley
10:54 GMT
