Iran Working on Security Agreement With Iraq - Foreign Minister
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iran is working with Iraq on a joint security agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday at a press briefing with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Tehran for a visit.
"We are working to achieve a joint agreement on security issues with Iraq," Araghchi said. The withdrawal of US troops from Al-Asad Airbase in the west of Iraq is "proof of the strengthening of our security cooperation with Iraq," Araghchi added. On Saturday, Ain al-Asad airbase came under the full control of the Iraqi army following the withdrawal of US-led international coalition forces fighting the Islamic State terrorist group*. In January 2020, the airbase was hit by an attack from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, just a few days after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and some of his fellow officers in a US drone strike in Baghdad.*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries
BAGHDAD (Sputnik) - Iran is working with Iraq on a joint security agreement, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday at a press briefing with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, who arrived in Tehran for a visit.
"We are working to achieve a joint agreement on security issues with Iraq," Araghchi said.
The withdrawal of US troops from Al-Asad Airbase in the west of Iraq is "proof of the strengthening of our security cooperation with Iraq," Araghchi added.
On Saturday, Ain al-Asad airbase came under the full control of the Iraqi army following the withdrawal of US-led international coalition forces fighting the Islamic State terrorist group*.
In January 2020, the airbase was hit by an attack from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, just a few days after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and some of his fellow officers in a US drone strike in Baghdad.
*A terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries
