Iran to Continue Cooperation With Russia in Security Sphere
Iran to Continue Cooperation With Russia in Security Sphere
Russia and Iran are working on strengthening bilateral ties in the field of security, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said on Friday.
"Some forces are trying to hinder Iranian-Russian military-technical cooperation. For our part, we believe that any cooperation with Russia, especially in defense industry, should be based on clear and transparent principles," Azizi told Russian media. Azizi noted a strategic and multifaceted character of the bilateral relations between the two countries. He added that the parties exchange technological innovations, information, and conduct regular military drills. In early December, Russia participated in the Sahand 2025 counterterrorism exercise, held in Iran, as a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization alongside other members - China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus.
Iran to Continue Cooperation With Russia in Security Sphere

14:38 GMT 12.12.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia and Iran are working on strengthening bilateral ties in the field of security, the chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Ebrahim Azizi, said on Friday.
"Some forces are trying to hinder Iranian-Russian military-technical cooperation. For our part, we believe that any cooperation with Russia, especially in defense industry, should be based on clear and transparent principles," Azizi told Russian media.
Azizi noted a strategic and multifaceted character of the bilateral relations between the two countries. He added that the parties exchange technological innovations, information, and conduct regular military drills.
In early December, Russia participated in the Sahand 2025 counterterrorism exercise, held in Iran, as a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization alongside other members - China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India, Pakistan, Iran, Belarus.
