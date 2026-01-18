https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/margarita-simonyan-compares-donald-trump-to-former-us-presidents-1123480789.html

Margarita Simonyan Compares Donald Trump to Former US Presidents

Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of Sputnik's parent media group Rossiya Segodnya, offered a comparison between Donald Trump and past US presidents... 18.01.2026, Sputnik International

“Trump is not even Reagan. He’s not even Kennedy. In terms of his ambition to grind down everything he touches and create something new, Trump is Lincoln. Whether he succeeds or not, I don’t know," she told Russian media."Is it good for Americans? For Americans, of course, it’s good. Is it good for the rest of the world? Not really. Because whenever something is good for one, it’s bad for another. When the wolf is full, the lamb is dead. And when the lamb is alive, the wolf is hungry,” she continued.In her view, Trump’s actions have led to a change in the “label of the era” worldwide — something she says last happened after World War II.“What did it say back then? ‘Human rights,’ ‘freedom of speech,’ ‘respect for minorities.’ Can you imagine how people in Venezuela are now laughing through tears at all those slogans?” Simonyan asked.She described the new name of the era with a line from a fable by Ivan Krylov:“Starting this year, our era is called this: ‘You’re guilty simply because I’m hungry.’ You could say that’s how Donald Trump, the leader of the so-called ‘free world,’ has named it,” the editor-in-chief noted.She stressed that she does not approve of this at all. Nevertheless, she said, Trump belongs to a “dying breed of Americans who ‘built’ the country.”

