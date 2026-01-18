https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/nearly-half-of-americans-disapprove-of-us-operation-in-venezuela--poll-1123483978.html
Nearly half of Americans disapprove of the United States' attack on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the country's President Nicolas Maduro, a poll by The Wall Street Journal showed on Sunday.
The survey found that 49% of respondents approved of the US operation in Venezuela, while another 47% opposed it. The poll was conducted from January 8-13 among 1,500 US citizens. The margin of error is about 2.5%. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
The survey found that 49% of respondents approved of the US operation in Venezuela, while another 47% opposed it.
The poll was conducted from January 8-13 among 1,500 US citizens. The margin of error is about 2.5%.
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism."
The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.