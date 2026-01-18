International
US-Venezuela Row
On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. US President Trump announced Maduro and Flores would face trial for allegedly being involved in drug trafficking, narco-terrorism, and corruption.
Nearly Half of Americans Disapprove of US Operation in Venezuela – Poll
Nearly Half of Americans Disapprove of US Operation in Venezuela – Poll
Nearly half of Americans disapprove of the United States' attack on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the country's President Nicolas Maduro, a poll by The Wall Street Journal showed on Sunday.
The survey found that 49% of respondents approved of the US operation in Venezuela, while another 47% opposed it. The poll was conducted from January 8-13 among 1,500 US citizens. The margin of error is about 2.5%. The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
16:05 GMT 18.01.2026 (Updated: 16:07 GMT 18.01.2026)
National Guard armored vehicles block an avenue leading to Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly half of Americans disapprove of the United States' attack on Venezuela that resulted in the capture of the country's President Nicolas Maduro, a poll by The Wall Street Journal showed on Sunday.
The survey found that 49% of respondents approved of the US operation in Venezuela, while another 47% opposed it.
The poll was conducted from January 8-13 among 1,500 US citizens. The margin of error is about 2.5%.

On January 3, the US launched a massive attack on Venezuela, capturing Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and taking them to New York. According to US authorities, they were allegedly involved in "narco-terrorism."

The Russian Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with the Venezuelan people, called for the release of Maduro and his wife, and for the prevention of further escalation. Beijing, following Moscow, called for the immediate release of Maduro and his wife, emphasizing that US actions violate international law.
