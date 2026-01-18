International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/trump-wants-to-buy-more-icebreakers-to-patrol-off-canada---reports-1123483696.html
Trump Wants to Buy More Icebreakers to Patrol Off Canada - Reports
Trump Wants to Buy More Icebreakers to Patrol Off Canada - Reports
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in purchasing additional icebreakers to patrol waters off Canada, NBC News reported on Sunday, citing US officials.
2026-01-18T15:57+0000
2026-01-18T15:57+0000
world
donald trump
canada
arctic
us
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0b/1122942739_0:372:2980:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7382cd60f0c5aadfc38bcf9c88735457.jpg
Trump has expressed interest in acquiring more icebreakers for maritime patrols off Canada, which could be funded through the US defense budget for next year, the report said. Trump has serious concerns about Canada's vulnerability to US opponents in the Arctic, officials said. In early October, Trump said the US had ordered 11 icebreakers from Finland, with four to be built at Finnish shipyards and the rest in the United States. In late November, Trump said the US lags significantly behind Russia in terms of the size of its icebreaker fleet.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/trump-admits-us-lags-behind-russia-in-icebreaker-fleet--1123186405.html
canada
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/0b/1122942739_153:0:2884:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ea1478166952e36d796cce443d24aab0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, trump, icebraker, canada, arctic, purchase, control, patrol, defense budget, defense, waters
us, trump, icebraker, canada, arctic, purchase, control, patrol, defense budget, defense, waters

Trump Wants to Buy More Icebreakers to Patrol Off Canada - Reports

15:57 GMT 18.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ted S. WarrenIn this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo tugboats help the US Coast Guard Cutter Healy icebreaker into her homeport of Seattle, as a Washington state ferry passes in the background following a four-month deployment to the Arctic Ocean.
In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo tugboats help the US Coast Guard Cutter Healy icebreaker into her homeport of Seattle, as a Washington state ferry passes in the background following a four-month deployment to the Arctic Ocean. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2026
© AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has expressed interest in purchasing additional icebreakers to patrol waters off Canada, NBC News reported on Sunday, citing US officials.
Trump has expressed interest in acquiring more icebreakers for maritime patrols off Canada, which could be funded through the US defense budget for next year, the report said.
Trump has serious concerns about Canada's vulnerability to US opponents in the Arctic, officials said.
"The world doesn't see Canada as a major force when it comes to defense," a senior official said.
In early October, Trump said the US had ordered 11 icebreakers from Finland, with four to be built at Finnish shipyards and the rest in the United States.
In late November, Trump said the US lags significantly behind Russia in terms of the size of its icebreaker fleet.
Russia's Yakutia icebreaker. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2025
World
Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet
28 November 2025, 04:58 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала