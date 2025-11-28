https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/trump-admits-us-lags-behind-russia-in-icebreaker-fleet--1123186405.html

Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet

Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said that the US had “only one” operational icebreaker while Russia had dozens, calling it “ridiculous” and admitting Washington had fallen far behind in the Arctic.

2025-11-28T04:58+0000

2025-11-28T04:58+0000

2025-11-28T05:16+0000

world

donald trump

russia

arctic

us

icebreaker

icebreakers

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121311529_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e729a1ff6d3b657f459a8c65a47485ae.jpg

Russia currently operates 43 icebreakers, including eight nuclear-powered ships – far more than countries such as Sweden, Finland and Canada.The nuclear part of Russia’s icebreaker fleet – the largest of its kind in the world – includes vessels like Yamal, 50 Let Pobedy, Taymyr, Vaygach, and the new Project 22220 icebreakers Arktika, Sibir, Ural and Yakutiya.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-moves-to-bolster-arctic-capabilities-amid-russian-dominance-in-icebreaker-fleet-1122943087.html

russia

arctic

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Anatoly Dontsov

Anatoly Dontsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Anatoly Dontsov

us lags behind, technological downfall, russia-us arms race, russia-us competition, nuclear icebreakers, arctic ships, arctic vessels, arctic exploration