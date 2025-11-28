https://sputnikglobe.com/20251128/trump-admits-us-lags-behind-russia-in-icebreaker-fleet--1123186405.html
Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet
Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said that the US had “only one” operational icebreaker while Russia had dozens, calling it “ridiculous” and admitting Washington had fallen far behind in the Arctic.
2025-11-28T04:58+0000
2025-11-28T04:58+0000
2025-11-28T05:16+0000
world
donald trump
russia
arctic
us
icebreaker
icebreakers
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121311529_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e729a1ff6d3b657f459a8c65a47485ae.jpg
Russia currently operates 43 icebreakers, including eight nuclear-powered ships – far more than countries such as Sweden, Finland and Canada.The nuclear part of Russia’s icebreaker fleet – the largest of its kind in the world – includes vessels like Yamal, 50 Let Pobedy, Taymyr, Vaygach, and the new Project 22220 icebreakers Arktika, Sibir, Ural and Yakutiya.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251011/us-moves-to-bolster-arctic-capabilities-amid-russian-dominance-in-icebreaker-fleet-1122943087.html
russia
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121311529_222:0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6b911d8c9c22accf700399f46423999c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us lags behind, technological downfall, russia-us arms race, russia-us competition, nuclear icebreakers, arctic ships, arctic vessels, arctic exploration
us lags behind, technological downfall, russia-us arms race, russia-us competition, nuclear icebreakers, arctic ships, arctic vessels, arctic exploration
Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet
04:58 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 28.11.2025)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the US had “only one” operational icebreaker while Russia had dozens, calling it “ridiculous” and admitting Washington had fallen far behind in the Arctic.
"You know, we only have one in the whole country. Russia has 48, and we have one. And that's just ridiculous," President Donald Trump admitted, adding that the US has ordered 11 new icebreakers in an attempt to narrow the gap.
Russia currently operates 43 icebreakers, including eight nuclear-powered ships – far more than countries such as Sweden, Finland and Canada
.
The nuclear part of Russia’s icebreaker fleet – the largest of its kind in the world – includes vessels like Yamal, 50 Let Pobedy, Taymyr, Vaygach, and the new Project 22220 icebreakers Arktika, Sibir, Ural and Yakutiya.