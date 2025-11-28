International
Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet
Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet
US President Donald Trump said that the US had “only one” operational icebreaker while Russia had dozens, calling it “ridiculous” and admitting Washington had fallen far behind in the Arctic.
Russia currently operates 43 icebreakers, including eight nuclear-powered ships – far more than countries such as Sweden, Finland and Canada.The nuclear part of Russia’s icebreaker fleet – the largest of its kind in the world – includes vessels like Yamal, 50 Let Pobedy, Taymyr, Vaygach, and the new Project 22220 icebreakers Arktika, Sibir, Ural and Yakutiya.
Trump Admits US Lags Behind Russia in Icebreaker Fleet

04:58 GMT 28.11.2025 (Updated: 05:16 GMT 28.11.2025)
Russia's Yakutia icebreaker. File photo
Anatoly Dontsov
All materialsWrite to the author
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump said that the US had “only one” operational icebreaker while Russia had dozens, calling it “ridiculous” and admitting Washington had fallen far behind in the Arctic.
"You know, we only have one in the whole country. Russia has 48, and we have one. And that's just ridiculous," President Donald Trump admitted, adding that the US has ordered 11 new icebreakers in an attempt to narrow the gap.
Russia currently operates 43 icebreakers, including eight nuclear-powered ships – far more than countries such as Sweden, Finland and Canada.
The nuclear part of Russia’s icebreaker fleet – the largest of its kind in the world – includes vessels like Yamal, 50 Let Pobedy, Taymyr, Vaygach, and the new Project 22220 icebreakers Arktika, Sibir, Ural and Yakutiya.
US Moves to Bolster Arctic Capabilities Amid Russian Dominance in Icebreaker Fleet
11 October, 13:46 GMT
World
US Moves to Bolster Arctic Capabilities Amid Russian Dominance in Icebreaker Fleet
11 October, 13:46 GMT
