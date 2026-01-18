https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/trumps-greenland-push-aims-to-turn-us-economic-power-into-lasting-geographic-influence---expert-1123484336.html
Trump’s Greenland Push Aims to Turn US Economic Power Into Lasting Geographic Influence - Expert
Trump's focus on Greenland stems from its rising strategic importance for the US National Security and its objective to establish a "defense umbrella" under his missile defense plan, Egyptian political analyst Dr. Ismail Al-Turki says.
The Arctic Ocean has become a new defensive and offensive frontier for the US, leading to clashes with its traditional NATO and EU allies, he notes. Al-Turki adds that Trump is seeking to secure the Pacific by expanding territorial control, following in the footsteps of US Presidents James K. Polk and William McKinley. Trump’s ambitions regarding the island are also driven by a pragmatic assessment of Greenland’s vast reserves of oil, gas, and rare earth metals, especially as European investment in this strategically important region continues to weaken, Al-Turki concludes.
