Trump’s Greenland Push Aims to Turn US Economic Power Into Lasting Geographic Influence - Expert
Trump's focus on Greenland stems from its rising strategic importance for the US National Security and its objective to establish a "defense umbrella" under his missile defense plan, Egyptian political analyst Dr. Ismail Al-Turki says.
The Arctic Ocean has become a new defensive and offensive frontier for the US, leading to clashes with its traditional NATO and EU allies, he notes. Al-Turki adds that Trump is seeking to secure the Pacific by expanding territorial control, following in the footsteps of US Presidents James K. Polk and William McKinley. Trump’s ambitions regarding the island are also driven by a pragmatic assessment of Greenland’s vast reserves of oil, gas, and rare earth metals, especially as European investment in this strategically important region continues to weaken, Al-Turki concludes.
16:56 GMT 18.01.2026
President Donald Trump gestures during a press conference after the plenary session at the NATO summit in The Hague
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
World
UK Stance on US Purchase of Greenland Remains 'Non-Negotiable' – Culture Secretary
16:12 GMT
