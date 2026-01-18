https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/trumps-greenland-push-aims-to-turn-us-economic-power-into-lasting-geographic-influence---expert-1123484336.html

Trump’s Greenland Push Aims to Turn US Economic Power Into Lasting Geographic Influence - Expert

Trump’s Greenland Push Aims to Turn US Economic Power Into Lasting Geographic Influence - Expert

Sputnik International

Trump's focus on Greenland stems from its rising strategic importance for the US National Security and its objective to establish a "defense umbrella" under his missile defense plan, Egyptian political analyst Dr. Ismail Al-Turki says.

2026-01-18T16:56+0000

2026-01-18T16:56+0000

2026-01-18T16:56+0000

world

us

donald trump

greenland

arctic ocean

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/1c/1122502905_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e052b1835390534b34b018054affc6b9.jpg

The Arctic Ocean has become a new defensive and offensive frontier for the US, leading to clashes with its traditional NATO and EU allies, he notes. Al-Turki adds that Trump is seeking to secure the Pacific by expanding territorial control, following in the footsteps of US Presidents James K. Polk and William McKinley. Trump’s ambitions regarding the island are also driven by a pragmatic assessment of Greenland’s vast reserves of oil, gas, and rare earth metals, especially as European investment in this strategically important region continues to weaken, Al-Turki concludes.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/uk-stance-on-us-purchase-of-greenland-remains-non-negotiable--culture-secretary-1123484143.html

greenland

arctic ocean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, greenland, trump, influence, defense, denmark, defense plan, arctic