UK Stance on US Purchase of Greenland Remains 'Non-Negotiable' – Culture Secretary

Greenland and its citizens should themselves determine the future of the country, UK Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy said on Sunday, adding that the UK government's stance on this matter remains "non-negotiable."

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. When asked if the UK would support the US purchase of Greenland, Nandy said that the government "would not support anything" that the people of Greenland and Denmark themselves do not support. On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Trump's decision to introduce tariffs "completely wrong" and vowed to discuss the issue with the White House. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

