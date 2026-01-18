International
Trump’s Tariffs Over Greenland Trigger GOP Backlash: ‘Bad for America & Allies’
Trump’s Tariffs Over Greenland Trigger GOP Backlash: ‘Bad for America & Allies’
Donald Trump’s tariffs on eight European countries opposing his Greenland plans are “unnecessary, punitive, and a profound mistake,” Alaska’s Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski wrote on X.
“They will push our core European allies further away while doing nothing to advance US national security,” she argued. Murkowski earlier threatened to invoke congressional powers to stop Trump from following through on his threats to seize Greenland. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis also went on X to warn that Trump’s tariff response to US allies for sending a small number of troops to Greenland for training is “bad for America, bad for American businesses, and bad for America's allies.”
Trump’s Tariffs Over Greenland Trigger GOP Backlash: ‘Bad for America & Allies’

Donald Trump’s tariffs on eight European countries opposing his Greenland plans are “unnecessary, punitive, and a profound mistake,” Alaska’s Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski wrote on X.
“They will push our core European allies further away while doing nothing to advance US national security,” she argued.

“Congress must work together to reassert our Constitutional authority over tariffs so that they are not weaponized in ways that harm our alliances and undermine American leadership,” she added.

Murkowski earlier threatened to invoke congressional powers to stop Trump from following through on his threats to seize Greenland.
North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis also went on X to warn that Trump’s tariff response to US allies for sending a small number of troops to Greenland for training is “bad for America, bad for American businesses, and bad for America's allies.”
“The fact that a small handful of 'advisors' are actively pushing for coercive action to seize territory of an ally is beyond stupid. It hurts the legacy of President Trump and undercuts all the work he has done to strengthen the NATO alliance over the years,” wrote Tillis.
“Greenland is our ally, and threatening an ally is foolish policy, especially when we’d be able to add bases there if we wanted,” wrote Nebraska Republican Congressman Don Bacon on X.
Finland Calls Out Trump's Tariffs Over Greenland: 'This is a Power Play'
