Trump’s Tariffs Over Greenland Trigger GOP Backlash: ‘Bad for America & Allies’

Donald Trump’s tariffs on eight European countries opposing his Greenland plans are “unnecessary, punitive, and a profound mistake,” Alaska’s Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski wrote on X.

“They will push our core European allies further away while doing nothing to advance US national security,” she argued. Murkowski earlier threatened to invoke congressional powers to stop Trump from following through on his threats to seize Greenland. North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis also went on X to warn that Trump’s tariff response to US allies for sending a small number of troops to Greenland for training is “bad for America, bad for American businesses, and bad for America's allies.”

