US' Greenland Move Could Erode NATO From Within, Analyst Warns

Sputnik International

If the US were to take control of Greenland, Donald Trump would go down in history as one of the most significant American presidents — not only because of the sheer scale of US territorial expansion, but also because it would change the rules of the game in international relations, political scientist Aleksandar Pavić tells Sputnik.

However, Pavić notes that there are many domestic obstacles, since any annexation of Greenland would have to be approved by both chambers of Congress. According to Pavić, Trump has already entered the history of postwar transatlantic relations, because what he is doing domestically in relation to NATO is unprecedented.

