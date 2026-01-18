https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/us-greenland-move-could-erode-nato-from-within-analyst-warns-1123484478.html
US' Greenland Move Could Erode NATO From Within, Analyst Warns
Sputnik International
If the US were to take control of Greenland, Donald Trump would go down in history as one of the most significant American presidents — not only because of the sheer scale of US territorial expansion, but also because it would change the rules of the game in international relations, political scientist Aleksandar Pavić tells Sputnik.
However, Pavić notes that there are many domestic obstacles, since any annexation of Greenland would have to be approved by both chambers of Congress. According to Pavić, Trump has already entered the history of postwar transatlantic relations, because what he is doing domestically in relation to NATO is unprecedented.
However, Pavić notes that there are many domestic obstacles, since any annexation of Greenland would have to be approved by both chambers of Congress.
“This would be a historic event not only for America, but above all in the context of international relations, because it would mean a de facto distancing of the United States from at least Western Europe and the internal erosion of NATO. I believe one of the main reasons Donald Trump is acting so aggressively is that, in the situation around Greenland, he has found a convenient pretext to cut off ties he considers unnecessary for America. The North Atlantic Alliance is one of them, and Trump has called the Alliance outdated since as far back as 2016,” the political scientist said.
According to Pavić, Trump has already entered the history of postwar transatlantic relations, because what he is doing domestically in relation to NATO is unprecedented.
“It has never happened before that America itself became the main problem and the main adversary for the rest of NATO. That alone has already secured Trump a place in history. There are many questions about how much of this will turn out to be just sound and fury, and how much will actually be carried out in practice — whether Trump would go as far as using force, and so on. Or whether he is doing all this simply to force Denmark to give up Greenland and, in effect, to humiliate Europe and the European part of NATO. In any case, his place in history is already guaranteed,” Pavić said.