With Greenland in Focus, US Enters a ‘New Era of Imperialism’ - Analyst

The US has moved away from the old “collective West” model of a transatlantic bloc of the US and Western Europe that once set global rules under American financial, military, and nuclear backing, and into a new phase of power politics, independent political analyst and former Russian Presidential Adviser Sergey Stankevich says.

"The United States has returned to a policy of national egoism and imperialism, reviving the Monroe Doctrine… and declaring the Western Hemisphere its exclusive security sphere," he states.Stankevich argues that this shift puts specific regions in the spotlight, especially in the Arctic and the Western Hemisphere.He says control over Greenland would carry major strategic weight for Washington "because it gives influence over the adjacent Arctic shelf, making the US a key player in the division of the Arctic."At the same time, he believes this "new imperialism" does not require a vast global military footprint since "they do not need a large network of military bases as before."Instead, he believes a shift in focus, with a reduced US presence in Europe and a stronger emphasis on Asia, while warning that the Arctic dimension could sharpen global rivalries.

