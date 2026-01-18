https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/with-greenland-in-focus-us-enters-a-new-era-of-imperialism---analyst-1123483391.html
With Greenland in Focus, US Enters a ‘New Era of Imperialism’ - Analyst
With Greenland in Focus, US Enters a ‘New Era of Imperialism’ - Analyst
Sputnik International
The US has moved away from the old “collective West” model of a transatlantic bloc of the US and Western Europe that once set global rules under American financial, military, and nuclear backing, and into a new phase of power politics, independent political analyst and former Russian Presidential Adviser Sergey Stankevich says.
2026-01-18T14:45+0000
2026-01-18T14:45+0000
2026-01-18T14:45+0000
world
us
greenland
arctic
western hemisphere
monroe doctrine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088254_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_91372645ecc6bfe4241aa8c961322f20.jpg
"The United States has returned to a policy of national egoism and imperialism, reviving the Monroe Doctrine… and declaring the Western Hemisphere its exclusive security sphere," he states.Stankevich argues that this shift puts specific regions in the spotlight, especially in the Arctic and the Western Hemisphere.He says control over Greenland would carry major strategic weight for Washington "because it gives influence over the adjacent Arctic shelf, making the US a key player in the division of the Arctic."At the same time, he believes this "new imperialism" does not require a vast global military footprint since "they do not need a large network of military bases as before."Instead, he believes a shift in focus, with a reduced US presence in Europe and a stronger emphasis on Asia, while warning that the Arctic dimension could sharpen global rivalries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/if-trump-acquires-greenland-it-would-be-the-largest-land-grab-in-us-history-1123481092.html
greenland
arctic
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088254_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a393d1da83c436bc156975b02faeaeca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, greenland, arctic, western hemisphere, monroe doctrine
us, greenland, arctic, western hemisphere, monroe doctrine
With Greenland in Focus, US Enters a ‘New Era of Imperialism’ - Analyst
The US has moved away from the old “collective West” model of a transatlantic bloc of the US and Western Europe that once set global rules under American financial, military, and nuclear backing, and into a new phase of power politics, independent political analyst and former Russian Presidential Adviser Sergey Stankevich says.
"The United States has returned to a policy of national egoism and imperialism, reviving the Monroe Doctrine… and declaring the Western Hemisphere its exclusive security sphere," he states.
Stankevich argues that this shift puts specific regions in the spotlight, especially in the Arctic and the Western Hemisphere.
“The main threat of American imperialism now is linked to Greenland and Venezuela. The next target could be Cuba,” he notes.
He says control over Greenland would carry major strategic weight for Washington "because it gives influence over the adjacent Arctic shelf, making the US a key player in the division of the Arctic."
At the same time, he believes this "new imperialism" does not require a vast global military footprint since "they do not need a large network of military bases as before."
Instead, he believes a shift in focus, with a reduced US presence in Europe and a stronger emphasis on Asia, while warning that the Arctic dimension could sharpen global rivalries.
"This could affect Arctic boundaries and intensify rivalry between the United States, Russia, and China."