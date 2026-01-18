International
US House Speaker Johnson Believes Talks Best Way to Reach Progress on Greenland - Reports
US House Speaker Mike Johnson told the Times in an interview that he believes negotiations are the most efficient approach to resolving the ongoing situation regarding the United States' claim to Greenland.
"But we [the US] obviously have no ill will for the people of Greenland. It’s a friendship, and I hope it continues to be," Johnson said. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the US signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
us greenland, us denmark tensions, tensions in the arctic, us house of representatives, us house speaker johnson
09:06 GMT 18.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US House Speaker Mike Johnson told the Times in an interview that he believes negotiations are the most efficient approach to resolving the ongoing situation regarding the United States' claim to Greenland.
"But we [the US] obviously have no ill will for the people of Greenland. It’s a friendship, and I hope it continues to be," Johnson said.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the US signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
