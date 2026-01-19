International
As global warming progresses, the Arctic region is set to become increasingly vital for trade and security, renowned American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.
"There is far more interest in Greenland [than in Venezuela]. The Arctic will rise in importance for trade, transport, minerals, and security as global warming continues," Sachs said Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
Arctic's Importance in Trade, Security to Rise - Expert

WASHINGTON (RIA Novosti) – As global warming progresses, the Arctic region is set to become increasingly vital for trade and security, renowned American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.
"There is far more interest in Greenland [than in Venezuela]. The Arctic will rise in importance for trade, transport, minerals, and security as global warming continues," Sachs said
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
