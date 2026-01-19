https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/arctics-importance-in-trade-security-to-rise---expert-1123487262.html

Arctic's Importance in Trade, Security to Rise - Expert

Arctic's Importance in Trade, Security to Rise - Expert

Sputnik International

As global warming progresses, the Arctic region is set to become increasingly vital for trade and security, renowned American economist and Columbia University professor Jeffrey Sachs told Sputnik.

2026-01-19T10:17+0000

2026-01-19T10:17+0000

2026-01-19T10:17+0000

world

us

arctic

greenland

denmark

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/17/1119471853_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4af911c321b203d893f80ce83f174a40.jpg

"There is far more interest in Greenland [than in Venezuela]. The Arctic will rise in importance for trade, transport, minerals, and security as global warming continues," Sachs said Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/greenland-grab-would-be-greatest-us-expansion-since-19th-century--political-scientist-1123486237.html

arctic

greenland

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, denmark, greenland, arctic, security, trade, transport, minerals, national security