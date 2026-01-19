https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/greenland-grab-would-be-greatest-us-expansion-since-19th-century--political-scientist-1123486237.html
Greenland Grab Would Be Greatest US Expansion Since 19th Century — Political Scientist
Greenland Grab Would Be Greatest US Expansion Since 19th Century — Political Scientist
Sputnik International
The move would be comparable to the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 and symbolize an American "golden age", Russian political scientist Malek Dudakov tells Sputnik.
2026-01-19T09:19+0000
2026-01-19T09:19+0000
2026-01-19T09:19+0000
world
us
louisiana
greenland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088254_0:0:3066:1725_1920x0_80_0_0_91372645ecc6bfe4241aa8c961322f20.jpg
"The timing is particularly apt because this year marks a significant anniversary in America — the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States," he explains.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/trumps-greenland-push-aims-to-turn-us-economic-power-into-lasting-geographic-influence---expert-1123484336.html
louisiana
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/04/1121088254_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a393d1da83c436bc156975b02faeaeca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us greenland, us denmark tensions, maga ideas, american golden age, louisiana purchase
us greenland, us denmark tensions, maga ideas, american golden age, louisiana purchase
Greenland Grab Would Be Greatest US Expansion Since 19th Century — Political Scientist
The move would be comparable to the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 and symbolize an American "golden age", Russian political scientist Malek Dudakov tells Sputnik.
"The timing is particularly apt because this year marks a significant anniversary in America — the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States," he explains.