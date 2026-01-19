https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/greenland-grab-would-be-greatest-us-expansion-since-19th-century--political-scientist-1123486237.html

Greenland Grab Would Be Greatest US Expansion Since 19th Century — Political Scientist

Greenland Grab Would Be Greatest US Expansion Since 19th Century — Political Scientist

The move would be comparable to the Louisiana Purchase of 1803 and symbolize an American "golden age", Russian political scientist Malek Dudakov tells Sputnik.

"The timing is particularly apt because this year marks a significant anniversary in America — the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States," he explains.

