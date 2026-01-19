https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/danish-government-will-not-participate-in-davos-forum-amid-greenland-situation--1123488708.html

Denmark to Skip Davos Forum Over Greenland Crisis

Denmark to Skip Davos Forum Over Greenland Crisis

Sputnik International

The Danish government has decided not to participate in the Davos forum amid the situation around Greenland, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday, citing a statement from the forum.

2026-01-19T13:08+0000

2026-01-19T13:08+0000

2026-01-19T13:41+0000

world

greenland

denmark

davos

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/13/1123488795_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_5b593bc08607a7ab8b6339abf3994103.jpg

"We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week... Danish government representatives were invited this year, and any decisions on attendance are a matter for the government concerned," the statement said.Trump has repeatedly asserted that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned the US against seizing the Arctic island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trump-ties-greenland-claim-to-nobel-peace-prize-brush-off---journalist-1123488394.html

greenland

denmark

davos

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, denmark, greenland, davos forum, trump, participation