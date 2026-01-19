Denmark to Skip Davos Forum Over Greenland Crisis

International
The Danish government has decided not to participate in the Davos forum amid the situation around Greenland, the Bloomberg news agency reported on Monday, citing a statement from the forum.
"We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week... Danish government representatives were invited this year, and any decisions on attendance are a matter for the government concerned," the statement said.Trump has repeatedly asserted that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned the US against seizing the Arctic island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
13:08 GMT 19.01.2026 (Updated: 13:41 GMT 19.01.2026)
Flags decorate the Congress Center where the Annual Meeting of the World Economy Forum take place in Davos, Switzerland, Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark has decided not to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos this year, a move reported amid heightened diplomatic tensions concerning Greenland, according to Bloomberg on Monday, citing the forum.
"We can confirm that the Danish government will not be represented in Davos this week... Danish government representatives were invited this year, and any decisions on attendance are a matter for the government concerned," the statement said.
Trump has repeatedly asserted that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned the US against seizing the Arctic island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.

A Danish colony until 1953, Greenland has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

