International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trump-ties-greenland-claim-to-nobel-peace-prize-brush-off---journalist-1123488394.html
Trump Reveals Real Reason for Greenland Grab: Payback for Nobel Prize Snub
Trump Reveals Real Reason for Greenland Grab: Payback for Nobel Prize Snub
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump has confirmed in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that his demand for control of Greenland stems from the Norwegian Nobel Committee's refusal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, PBS journalist Nick Schifrin said on Monday, citing the letter.
2026-01-19T13:02+0000
2026-01-19T13:20+0000
world
donald trump
greenland
denmark
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121737336_0:0:2388:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_ae33e5cbd21fe4730f25d88cc305e83f.jpg
Schifrin said he had obtained the text, which is being circulated by the US National Security Council among European ambassadors in Washington, from multiple officials. In the letter, Trump once again repeated that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China and questioned Denmark's right to sovereignty over the world's largest island. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/greenland-grab-would-be-greatest-us-expansion-since-19th-century--political-scientist-1123486237.html
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/04/03/1121737336_11:0:2134:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_9cc41914a654dbfe6f97dc8456ecb3f5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
trump, us, greenland, denmark, norway, nobel peace prize
trump, us, greenland, denmark, norway, nobel peace prize

Trump Reveals Real Reason for Greenland Grab: Payback for Nobel Prize Snub

13:02 GMT 19.01.2026 (Updated: 13:20 GMT 19.01.2026)
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinUS President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington.
US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, Wednesday, April 2, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2026
© AP Photo / Mark Schiefelbein
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has confirmed in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that his demand for control of Greenland stems from the Norwegian Nobel Committee's refusal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, PBS journalist Nick Schifrin said on Monday, citing the letter.
Schifrin said he had obtained the text, which is being circulated by the US National Security Council among European ambassadors in Washington, from multiple officials.
"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," the letter read, as quoted by Schifrin on X.
In the letter, Trump once again repeated that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China and questioned Denmark's right to sovereignty over the world's largest island.
"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," Trump wrote.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
President-elect Donald Trump gestures after speaking during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.01.2026
World
Greenland Grab Would Be Greatest US Expansion Since 19th Century — Political Scientist
09:19 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала