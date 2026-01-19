Trump Reveals Real Reason for Greenland Grab: Payback for Nobel Prize Snub

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/trump-ties-greenland-claim-to-nobel-peace-prize-brush-off---journalist-1123488394.html
US President Donald Trump has confirmed in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that his demand for control of Greenland stems from the Norwegian Nobel Committee's refusal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, PBS journalist Nick Schifrin said on Monday, citing the letter.
In the letter, Trump once again repeated that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China and questioned Denmark's right to sovereignty over the world's largest island. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Donald Trump has confirmed in a letter to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store that his demand for control of Greenland stems from the Norwegian Nobel Committee's refusal to award him the Nobel Peace Prize, PBS journalist Nick Schifrin said on Monday, citing the letter.
Schifrin said he had obtained the text, which is being circulated by the US National Security Council among European ambassadors in Washington, from multiple officials.
"Dear Jonas: Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America," the letter read, as quoted by Schifrin on X.
In the letter, Trump once again repeated that Denmark cannot protect Greenland from Russia or China and questioned Denmark's right to sovereignty over the world's largest island.
"I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland," Trump wrote.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.