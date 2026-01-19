International
EU Mulling $107Bln Retaliatory Tariffs Against US – Reports
EU countries are considering tariffs against the United States worth 93 billion euros ($107 billion) in response to US President Donald Trump's threats to introduce tariffs on several European countries over Greenland, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland. Regardless that the tariff list was drawn up in 2025, it was delayed until February 6 to avoid a full-scale trade war, the report said. In addition, the EU is also considering restricting US companies' access to the EU market through the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which was discussed by EU ambassadors on Sunday, it added. Such retaliatory measures are being prepared to give European leaders leverage ahead of upcoming meetings with Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland from January 19 to 21, the sources told the newspaper. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
EU Mulling $107Bln Retaliatory Tariffs Against US – Reports

04:50 GMT 19.01.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - EU countries are considering tariffs against the United States worth 93 billion euros ($107 billion) in response to US President Donald Trump's threats to introduce tariffs on several European countries over Greenland, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources.
On Saturday, Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland in February, which would later increase to 25% and remain in effect until the United States signs a deal on the purchase of Greenland.
Regardless that the tariff list was drawn up in 2025, it was delayed until February 6 to avoid a full-scale trade war, the report said. In addition, the EU is also considering restricting US companies' access to the EU market through the Anti-Coercion Instrument (ACI), which was discussed by EU ambassadors on Sunday, it added.
Such retaliatory measures are being prepared to give European leaders leverage ahead of upcoming meetings with Trump during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland from January 19 to 21, the sources told the newspaper.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the United States, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark's and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
