https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/eu-seeks-to-engage-not-escalate-with-us-over-greenland-avoid-new-tariffs-1123489204.html
EU Seeks to 'Engage, Not Escalate' With US Over Greenland, Avoid New Tariffs
EU Seeks to 'Engage, Not Escalate' With US Over Greenland, Avoid New Tariffs
Sputnik International
The European Union is seeking to "engage, not escalate" with the United States when it comes to Washington's desire to control Greenland in order to avoid new US trade tariffs, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said on Monday.
2026-01-19T13:10+0000
2026-01-19T13:10+0000
2026-01-19T13:10+0000
world
us
european union (eu)
donald trump
europe
greenland
denmark
antonio costa
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_eedecac0e97bbe1e10031b90edec3a93.jpg
The Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources, that EU countries were considering imposing tariffs on the US worth $108 billion in response to US President Donald Trump's threat to introduce additional 10% tariffs against eight European countries over Greenland starting on February 1. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-takeover-of-greenland-could-provoke-nato-countries-to-leave-alliance--expert--1123485946.html
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc91d7bb233dda44ddbcf9604858652b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us greenland situation, us eu ties, us eu tariffs, european commission
us greenland situation, us eu ties, us eu tariffs, european commission
EU Seeks to 'Engage, Not Escalate' With US Over Greenland, Avoid New Tariffs
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is seeking to "engage, not escalate" with the United States when it comes to Washington's desire to control Greenland in order to avoid new US trade tariffs, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said on Monday.
The Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources, that EU countries were considering imposing tariffs on the US worth $108 billion in response to US President Donald Trump's threat to introduce additional 10% tariffs against eight European countries over Greenland starting on February 1.
"Intensive consolations are ongoing among EU leaders. President [Antonio] Costa has indicated the likelihood of an extraordinary European Council this week to tackle this very subject. It is clear from the consultations among EU leaders, including [European Commission] President von der Leyen, that the priority here is to engage, not escalate, and avoid the imposition of tariffs, because this will ultimately harm consumers and businesses on both sides of the Atlantic," Gill told a midday briefing.
Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity.
The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.