EU Seeks to 'Engage, Not Escalate' With US Over Greenland, Avoid New Tariffs

The European Union is seeking to "engage, not escalate" with the United States when it comes to Washington's desire to control Greenland in order to avoid new US trade tariffs, European Commission spokesman Olof Gill said on Monday.

The Financial Times newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources, that EU countries were considering imposing tariffs on the US worth $108 billion in response to US President Donald Trump's threat to introduce additional 10% tariffs against eight European countries over Greenland starting on February 1. Trump has repeatedly said that Greenland should become part of the US, citing its strategic importance for national security. Denmark and Greenland's authorities have warned the US against seizing the island, stressing that they expect respect for their shared territorial integrity. The island was a Danish colony until 1953. It has remained a part of the Kingdom of Denmark after gaining autonomy in 2009, with the ability to self-govern and determine its own domestic policy.

