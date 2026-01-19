https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/us-takeover-of-greenland-could-provoke-nato-countries-to-leave-alliance--expert--1123485946.html

US Takeover of Greenland Could Provoke NATO Countries to Leave Alliance — Expert

If the US gains control over Greenland, it could weaken NATO because several countries, first and foremost Denmark, but also Finland, for example, сould demonstratively leave the bloc in protest, says Hungarian political analyst Georg Spottle, adding that this would weaken both NATO and the EU.

Joint US-Denmark administration of the island is hardly plausible after Copenhagen officially refused to sell Greenland to Washington. The main reason behind Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland is the "reserves of rare earth metals, uranium, natural gas, and oil," Spottle adds.

