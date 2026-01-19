International
US Takeover of Greenland Could Provoke NATO Countries to Leave Alliance — Expert
US Takeover of Greenland Could Provoke NATO Countries to Leave Alliance — Expert
If the US gains control over Greenland, it could weaken NATO because several countries, first and foremost Denmark, but also Finland, for example, сould demonstratively leave the bloc in protest, says Hungarian political analyst Georg Spottle, adding that this would weaken both NATO and the EU.
Joint US-Denmark administration of the island is hardly plausible after Copenhagen officially refused to sell Greenland to Washington. The main reason behind Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland is the "reserves of rare earth metals, uranium, natural gas, and oil," Spottle adds.
2026
us, denmark, greenland, nato, eu, control, alliance, hungary, finland, reserves, gas, oil, metals, uranium
If the US gains control over Greenland, it could weaken NATO because several countries, first and foremost Denmark, but also Finland, for example, сould demonstratively leave the bloc in protest, says Hungarian political analyst Georg Spottle, adding that this would weaken both NATO and the EU.
Joint US-Denmark administration of the island is hardly plausible after Copenhagen officially refused to sell Greenland to Washington. The main reason behind Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland is the "reserves of rare earth metals, uranium, natural gas, and oil," Spottle adds.

Greenland is part of the Kingdom of Denmark. Trump has repeatedly stated that the island should become part of the United States. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

