https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/kremlin-says-putin-received-invitation-to-join-board-of-peace-for-gaza-1123486380.html

Kremlin Says Putin Received Invitation to Join Board of Peace for Gaza

Kremlin Says Putin Received Invitation to Join Board of Peace for Gaza

Sputnik International

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

2026-01-19T09:54+0000

2026-01-19T09:54+0000

2026-01-19T09:54+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

vladimir putin

donald trump

greenland

venezuela

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/08/11/1122633867_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e3ab9b9a863d0bfceb37f833707821f.jpg

"Yes, indeed, president Putin has also received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join the Board of Peace," Peskov told reporters. Russia is studying all details on the Board of Peace for Gaza proposal and hopes to establish contacts with the US to clarify all nuances, the official added.The Kremlin is closely monitoring developments around Greenland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said, adding that a great deal of disturbing information has been coming in about it in recent days.It is hard to disagree with the opinion of a number of experts who believe that US President Donald Trump, having resolved the issue of acquiring Greenland, will go down in world history, the spokesman added.Moscow is in constant contacts with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, through diplomatic channels, Peskov said.A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the acting president of Venezuela can be organized promptly, if necessary, but there are no such plans yet, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260118/hungarian-prime-minister-accepts-trumps-invitation-to-join-gaza-board-of-peace-1123483827.html

russia

greenland

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia us ties, gaza board of peace, greenland situation, russia venezuela ties, dmitry peskov comments