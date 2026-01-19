https://sputnikglobe.com/20260119/kremlin-says-putin-received-invitation-to-join-board-of-peace-for-gaza-1123486380.html
Kremlin Says Putin Received Invitation to Join Board of Peace for Gaza
Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Yes, indeed, president Putin has also received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join the Board of Peace," Peskov told reporters. Russia is studying all details on the Board of Peace for Gaza proposal and hopes to establish contacts with the US to clarify all nuances, the official added.The Kremlin is closely monitoring developments around Greenland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said, adding that a great deal of disturbing information has been coming in about it in recent days.It is hard to disagree with the opinion of a number of experts who believe that US President Donald Trump, having resolved the issue of acquiring Greenland, will go down in world history, the spokesman added.Moscow is in constant contacts with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, through diplomatic channels, Peskov said.A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the acting president of Venezuela can be organized promptly, if necessary, but there are no such plans yet, the official added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin has received an invitation to join the Board of Peace for Gaza, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Yes, indeed, president Putin has also received an invitation through diplomatic channels to join the Board of Peace," Peskov told reporters.
Russia is studying all details on the Board of Peace for Gaza proposal and hopes to establish contacts with the US to clarify all nuances, the official added.
The Kremlin is closely monitoring developments around Greenland, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said, adding that a great deal of disturbing information has been coming in about it in recent days.
"Overall, a lot of alarming information has been coming in in recent days. Of course, we are monitoring everything that is happening very closely and analyzing it," Peskov told reporters, declining to comment on Russia's plans regarding Denmark and Greenland.
It is hard to disagree with the opinion of a number of experts who believe that US President Donald Trump, having resolved the issue of acquiring Greenland, will go down in world history, the spokesman added.
Moscow is in constant contacts with Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, through diplomatic channels, Peskov said.
"We are in constant contact with the acting president through diplomatic channels," Peskov told reporters.
A conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the acting president of Venezuela can be organized promptly, if necessary, but there are no such plans yet, the official added.